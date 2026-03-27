Japanese Grand Prix 2026: Max Verstappen Orders Guardian Journalist Out Of Media Session

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands waits for his turn to make himself available for questions from media members in Suzuka, central Japan, Thursday, March 26, 2026, ahead of Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix race. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands waits for his turn to make himself available for questions from media members in Suzuka, central Japan, Thursday, March 26, 2026, ahead of Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix race. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae