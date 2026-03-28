Japanese GP Qualifying: Kimi Antonelli Takes Pole At Suzuka As Mercedes Continue Dominance

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy celebrates after he clocked the fastest time in the qualifying session of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy celebrates after he clocked the fastest time in the qualifying session of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko