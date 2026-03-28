Japanese GP Qualifying: Kimi Antonelli Takes Pole At Suzuka As Mercedes Continue Dominance

Japanese Grand Prix 2026 Qualifying: Kimi Antonelli claimed pole at Suzuka with teammate George Russell alongside, as Mercedes dominated qualifying; McLaren and Ferrari filled the next rows, while Max Verstappen struggled down in 11th

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Japanese Grand Prix F1 2026 Qualifying report Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy celebrates after he clocked the fastest time in the qualifying session of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli took pole for the Japanese Grand Prix 2026

  • George Russell joined him on the front row, cotinuing Mercedes’ early‑season dominance

  • Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) start on row two, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton on row three

  • Defending champion Max Verstappen endured car problems and will start 11th

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli secured pole position for the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 with a lap of 1:28.778 at Suzuka on Saturday. This comes just two weeks after Antonelli won his first race in China, continuing a breakout season for the young Italian driver.

Mercedes continued their early-season dominance as Antonelli’s teammate George Russell joined him on the front row. The British driver had earlier secured pole and won the season opener in Australia.

McLaren and Ferrari Follow

Behind the Mercedes pair, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri will line up alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the second row. Row three will have Lando Norris start next to Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren has had a disrupted season so far. Neither of their cars started in China due to electrical issues, while Piastri missed the Australian Grand Prix after a pre-race crash. However, there’s a sliver of hope as both drivers secured competitive grid positions on the Suzuka grid.

Defending champion Max Verstappen endured a difficult session and will start 11th in the Japanese GP. The Dutch racer complained about car issues over team radio throughout the qualifying session, saying, “I think there is something wrong with the car, mate. It was completely undrivable.”

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Race winner Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, celebrates on the podium with second placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, and third placed Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain after the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China. - Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy gestures after getting the pole position during the qualifying session of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China. - | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
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Sunday’s race is forecast to have similar weather conditions to qualifying, which saw clear, sunny conditions at the 5.8-kilometre Suzuka Circuit.

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