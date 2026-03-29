Japanese Grand Prix 2026: Kimi Antonelli Wins Again To Extend F1 Championship Lead

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy reacts on the podium after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka in central Japan, Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy reacts on the podium after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka in central Japan, Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko