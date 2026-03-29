Japanese Grand Prix 2026: Kimi Antonelli Wins Again To Extend F1 Championship Lead

Japanese Grand Prix 2026: Kimi Antonelli claimed his second straight victory at Suzuka to lead the drivers’ standings, with Mercedes extending their perfect start and Ferrari showing progress

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Japanese Grand Prix F1 2026 report Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy reacts on the podium after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka in central Japan, Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli won the Japanese Grand Prix 2026, his second consecutive victory

  • Oscar Piastri finished second for McLaren, while Charles Leclerc secured third for Ferrari

  • George Russell, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton completed the top six

Kimi Antonelli continued his dominant start to the new Formula 1 season with victory at the Japanese Grand Prix 2026 at Suzuka on Sunday. This marked his second consecutive win of the season, moving the young Italian clear to the top of the drivers’ standings with 72 points. Mercedes continued their perfect record with wins in all three races so far.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver finished ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the podium. Antonelli’s teammate George Russell took fourth, followed by Lando Norris in fifth and Lewis Hamilton in sixth.

Antonelli’s win at Suzuka followed his breakthrough win in China two weeks ago, where he became the second-youngest race winner in F1 history. He also took pole in that race – the youngest ever to do so.

Antonelli Recovers After Poor Start

Despite starting from pole, Antonelli lost ground early and dropped to sixth after the opening lap, with Piastri surging past both Mercedes drivers into Turn 1.

The rookie responded with a recovery drive, regaining track position steadily before taking the lead on lap 22. He was aided in this pursuit by a safety car triggered when Haas driver Oliver Bearman crashed into the barriers. Bearman was later confirmed to be in good condition.

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Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy celebrates after he clocked the fastest time in the qualifying session of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, Saturday, March 28, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Japanese GP Qualifying: Kimi Antonelli Takes Pole At Suzuka As Mercedes Continue Dominance
Race winner Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy celebrates on the podium after the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit. - AP
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Race winner Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, center, celebrates on the podium with second placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, and third placed Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain after the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China. - Photo: AP/Andy Wong
F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026: Mercedes Roar In Shanghai As Antonelli Wins In Crash-laden Race
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy gestures after getting the pole position during the qualifying session of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China. - | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
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Mercedes Dominance, Ferrari Improvement

Mercedes’ strong start to the 2026 campaign has continued as they reap the rewards of the new regulations. Russell won the season opener in Australia and finished second in China, and Antonelli has now delivered two wins.

The new cars this season feature a 50-50 split between internal combustion and electric power, alongside lighter, narrower and shorter designs.

Ferrari have also been more competitive. Hamilton, who failed to secure a podium last season, finished third in China and came close again in Japan, while Leclerc secured third place at Suzuka.

Formula 1 now enters a five-week break following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix. The next race is set for May 3 in Miami.

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