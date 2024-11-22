Motorsport

Las Vegas GP: Norris Feels He Has 'What It Takes’ For World Title After Verstappen Battle

Lando Norris arrives at the Las Vegas Grand Prix 62 points behind Verstappen, knowing a win is a must if he is to keep his faint world championship hopes alive

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris must finish ahead of Max Verstappen to keep his title hopes alive this weekend
Lando Norris believes he has what it takes to challenge for a world title in the future after his battle with Max Verstappen during the 2024 season. (More Motorsport News)

Norris arrives at the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend 62 points behind Verstappen, knowing a win is a must if he is to keep his faint world championship hopes alive. 

Verstappen and Red Bull started the campaign as they left off last year, only for Norris and McLaren to emerge as genuine contenders after a series of car developments.

On a dramatic weekend in Brazil, Norris reduced the Dutchman's advantage to 44 points by winning in the Sprint race, but that victory proved to be in vain. 

Despite starting 17th on the grid, Verstappen regained his sizeable margin with a stunning wet weather performance, and can clinch a fourth world title in Sin City this weekend. 

When asked what he had learned from this season, Norris said: “That I have what it takes. It’s the first time in the last six years of F1 that we’ve had a chance to fight at the front.

"This is our, and my, first opportunity to do so, and my first opportunity to see where I stand.

“I definitely was not at the level I needed to be at the beginning of the year, even [after beating Verstappen to a maiden win] in Miami.

"Since the summer break I feel like I’ve done a very good job and performed very, very well – by far some of my best performances that I’ve done.

“I’ve been very happy with how the last few months have gone, honestly. I wouldn’t change many things that have happened.

"I still need to make tweaks and I still need to improve on things, that’s clear. I’m not completely satisfied with how I’ve done and I definitely know I need to make improvements.

“But, for the first time, I’m confident to say I have what I think I need to fight for a championship. It doesn’t mean I’m complete, it doesn’t mean I’m perfect.

"When you’re competing against drivers who are close to that, like Max, you have to be close to perfect if you want to challenge him.”

Despite Norris' disappointment, this weekend marks an opportunity for McLaren to edge closer to a first constructors' championship since 1998. 

The British-based team are currently 36 points ahead of Ferrari at the top of the standings with two races and a sprint remaining this season. 

McLaren have 19 podiums in 2024, their best record in a campaign since 2007 (24). In only four years have they achieved more (20 in 1998, 22 in 2000, 24 in 2007 and 25 in 1988), though Norris insisted the battle was far from over.

“Ferrari have been strong for a long time,” said Norris. “They have two very good drivers, they’re a very good team, they’ve clearly improved their car a good amount and found a better direction to head down.

“They probably will be with us. Some races are a bit better, some races a little bit behind, some races the same as a competition. Maybe [the momentum is] a little bit with them, but we’re close. Red Bull are close at the same time.

“It’s more about who can do a better performance on a weekend. We do know that Vegas is probably a track that will suit the Ferraris a bit more.

"It suited them well last year, but we know Qatar will be more favourable to us.”

