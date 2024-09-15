Motorsport

Indian Racing Festival: Mohammed Ryan's First IRL Win Secures Double For Chennai Turbo Riders

Ryan, the 2019 Rotax Karting champion, raced on the home circuit and started brightly, putting in uniform fast laps for his opening win in the IRL

mohammed-ryan-indian-racing-league-chennai-turbo-riders-x
Chennai Turbo Riders. Photo: X | Indian Racing League
info_icon

It was a delight for Chennai Turbo Riders as Mohammed Ryan converted his pole position start to his maiden success, securing a double for the city-based franchise in the third round of the Indian Racing Festival in Chennai on Sunday. (More Motorsport News)

The 22-year-old Ryan’s triumph came on the back of teammate Jon Lancaster’s conquest in Race-1 on Saturday.

Ryan, the 2019 Rotax Karting champion, raced on the home circuit and started brightly, putting in uniform fast laps for his opening win in the IRL.

As Ryan disappeared into the distance at the start, Sohil Shah (Goa Aces JA Racing) rode aggressively past Jaden Pariat (Bangalore Speedsters) heading into Turn-1.

Pariat then dropped a spot more after teammate Rishon Rajeev jumped on him later in the opening lap.

The top three then maintained their positions, while behind them, others scrapped for points.

An elated Ryan sounded: "I had a good start and kept my focus to put some consistent laps. I am happy that my team, Chennai Turbo Riders, won both the IRL races this weekend and picked up some big points."

McLaren's Oscar Piastri wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024. - null
F1 Azerbaijan GP 2024: Oscar Piastri Outpaces Charles Leclerc To Clinch Second Win Of Season - Race Result

BY Stats Perform

Formula 4 Indian Championship sees 3 winners

Meanwhile, in the Formula 4 Indian Championship, three races produced three different winners, as Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), Veer Sheth (Ahmedabad Apex Racers) moved up from P2 to P1 after original racer winner Jaden Pariat (Bangalore Speedsters) was docked a 20-second penalty, along with South African Aqil Alibhai (Black Birds Hyderabad).

The day’s first race saw Alva in a league of his own once he moved to the front in the very first lap and was simply unstoppable.

In the subsequent race, Jaden Pariat dominated after having survived a contact with Alibhai while trying to regain his track position.

As the incident pushed Alibhai to P16, he finished P4 eventually, while Pariat was docked a post-race 20-second penalty "for causing avoidable collision", dropping to eighth in the final standings.

Consequently, Veer Sheth, Ruhaan Alva and Abhay Mohan (Bangalore Speedsters) moved up a spot to finish on top, second and third, respectively.

In the final race, Alibhai built a winning lead after moving from P3 to P1 before Turn-1 in the very first lap and enjoyed a trouble-free run to spare nearly 19 seconds to second-placed Divy Nandan (Ahmedabad Apex Racers) and Ruhaan Alva, who did well to hold off an aggressive Pariat in the latter half of the race.

Round 4 of the Indian Racing Festival takes place on October 19 and 20 in Coimbatore.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS, ODI Series: Jos Buttler Sidelined Due To Persistent Calf Injury, Harry Brook To Captain England
  2. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Series Ends In Draw Following Old Trafford Washout With No Play Possible
  3. New Zealand Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads - All Details Of NZ Vs SL Matches
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Anshul Kamboj's Eight-Wicket Haul Propels India C To Lead Over India B & Standings
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ricky Bhui's Ton Goes In Vain As India D Suffer 186-Run Defeat Against India A
Football News
  1. Dundee United 0-1 Rangers, Scottish Premiership: Gers Close Gap To Celtic
  2. Kerala Blasters 1-2 Punjab FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Filip Mrzljak Slots In Late Winner As PFC Stun KBFC
  3. Kerala Blasters 1-2 Punjab FC, ISL: Filip Mrzljak's Late Strike Helps Shers Win Kochi Thriller
  4. PSG 3-1 Brest, Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Ahead Of Champions League Opener
  5. La Liga: Ancelotti Counts Real Madrid Lucky After Sociedad Win
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  2. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  3. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  4. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  5. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals
  2. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  3. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Er Rashid Announces Awami Ittehad Party's Alliance With Jamaat-e-Islami For J&K Assembly Polls
  2. Day In Pics: September 15, 2024
  3. Court Sends Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal In CBI Custody Till Sept 17|Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Top Points
  4. CM Kejriwal Vows To Resign In 2 Days If People Don't Give 'Certificate Of Honesty'; Demands Early Polls In Delhi
  5. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  3. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  4. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  5. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them