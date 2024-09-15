Motorsport

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2024: Oscar Piastri Outpaces Charles Leclerc To Clinch Second Win Of Season - Race Result

Oscar Piastri took advantage on a straight in the 20th lap, stealing in front of the Ferrari, who he managed to hold off in the latter stages despite a spirited fightback from Leclerc

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2024 Oscar Piastri
McLaren's Oscar Piastri wins the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024.
info_icon

Oscar Piastri held off Charles Leclerc to claim his second win of the Formula 1 season in a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (More Motorsports News)

And the Australian's victory means McLaren have leapfrogged Red Bull in the constructors' championship after an impressive run.

Leclerc started on pole in Baku for the fourth time in a row, and, after winning in Monza last time out, put himself in a good position to get a second consecutive win after a strong start.

However, Piastri took advantage on a straight in the 20th lap, stealing in front of the Ferrari, who he managed to hold off in the latter stages despite a spirited fightback from Leclerc.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris started in P15 after struggling in qualifying, but after a brilliant opening stint, he then slipped in front of his championship rival Max Verstappen with two laps remaining, eventually finishing fourth.

There was still a thrilling finish, as Sergio Perez, who has scored the most points in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and Carlos Sainz both pushed to clinch the final podium spot and tangled in a huge crash on the penultimate lap, taking both of them out of the race.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri - Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
F1: McLaren's Oscar Piastri Wins Hungarian Grand Prix - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

George Russell benefitted from that to claim third, while his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished in ninth after a pit-lane start for taking a new engine ahead of the race. 

Data Debrief: McLaren gain the edge

McLaren now have a 20-point lead over Red Bull in the championship. It is the first time the team have held the lead after at least 17 Grands Prix since Brazil in 2005.

It was quite the result for Piastri, who has now finished in the top two in four of his last five F1 races (winner in Hungary and Azerbaijan, runner-up in Belgium and Italy). That is more than he managed in his previous 34 Grand Prix.

Norris will be pleased with his own exploits though, given where he started on the grid, and by nipping in front of Verstappen, he keeps his hopes alive in the drivers' championship. The gap is now 59 points.

Top 10

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3. George Russell (Mercedes)

4. Lando Norris (McLaren)

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

7. Alex Albon (Williams)

8. Franco Colapinto (Williams)

9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

10. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers'

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 313

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 254

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 235

Constructors'

1. McLaren - 476

2. Red Bull - 456

3. Ferrari - 425

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Anshul Kamboj's Eight-Wicket Haul Propels India C To Lead Over India B & Standings
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ricky Bhui's Ton Goes In Vain As India D Suffer 186-Run Defeat Against India A
  3. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Najmul Hossain Shanto And Co Arrive In Chennai For First Test
  4. Who Is Saleema Imtiaz? First Pakistani Woman Nominated As An ICC International Cricket Umpire
  5. India Tour Of Australia 2024-25: Usman Khawaja Hails 'Strategic' Ravichandran Ashwin Ahead Of Test Series
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters 0-0 Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Second Half Underway; KBFC Bring In Jimenez, Vibin
  2. La Liga: Ancelotti Counts Real Madrid Lucky After Sociedad Win
  3. Milan's Venezia Win A Boost For Liverpool And Inter Clashes, Says Fonseca
  4. Bundesliga: Kompany Feels It's Too Early For Top Spot To Mean Anything To Bayern
  5. Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Durand Cup Champions Take On League Newcomers
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  2. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  3. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  4. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  5. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  2. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. India vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head To Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash
  5. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Er Rashid Announces Awami Ittehad Party's Alliance With Jamaat-e-Islami For J&K Assembly Polls
  2. Day In Pics: September 15, 2024
  3. Court Sends Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal In CBI Custody Till Sept 17|Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Top Points
  4. CM Kejriwal Vows To Resign In 2 Days If People Don't Give 'Certificate Of Honesty'; Demands Early Polls In Delhi
  5. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  3. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  4. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  5. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them