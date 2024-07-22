Sports

F1: McLaren's Oscar Piastri Wins Hungarian Grand Prix - In Pics

Oscar Piastri won his first Formula One race after completing a McLaren one-two with Lando Norris at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 23-year-old Australian driver started second behind pole-sitting Norris and beat him to the first turn to take the lead. Norris got ahead after a pit-stop strategy that favored him, but he then finally complied with a request by his team to give the lead back to his partner. Lewis Hamilton finished third behind the papaya-colored pair for his record-extending 200th career podium. Points leader Max Verstappen finished fifth behind Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari and has now gone three races without a victory. Verstappen leads the standings with 265 points to Norris’ 189.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, right, celebrates on the podium after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

From left: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, Randy Singh McLaren strategy and sporting director, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrate on the podium after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.

Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race
Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, right, celebrates with third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain on the podium after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.

Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race 2024
Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race 2024 Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia celebrates after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.

Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing
Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates his third place at the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.

Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing 2024
Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing 2024 Photo: Martin Divisek/Pool Photo via AP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia crosses the finish line to win the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.AP Photo/Denes Erdos

Formula One Grand Prix race
Formula One Grand Prix race Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.

Formula One Grand Prix race 2024
Formula One Grand Prix race 2024 Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.

