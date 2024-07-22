Sports

F1: McLaren's Oscar Piastri Wins Hungarian Grand Prix - In Pics

Oscar Piastri won his first Formula One race after completing a McLaren one-two with Lando Norris at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 23-year-old Australian driver started second behind pole-sitting Norris and beat him to the first turn to take the lead. Norris got ahead after a pit-stop strategy that favored him, but he then finally complied with a request by his team to give the lead back to his partner. Lewis Hamilton finished third behind the papaya-colored pair for his record-extending 200th career podium. Points leader Max Verstappen finished fifth behind Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari and has now gone three races without a victory. Verstappen leads the standings with 265 points to Norris’ 189.