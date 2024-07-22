McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, right, celebrates on the podium after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.
From left: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, Randy Singh McLaren strategy and sporting director, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrate on the podium after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, right, celebrates with third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain on the podium after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia celebrates after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates his third place at the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia crosses the finish line to win the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.AP Photo/Denes Erdos
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary.