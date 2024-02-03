After clinching the Super Cup, an elated East Bengal FC will be fancying their chances against Mohun Bagan, who have had a great record in this titantic clash over the years, when these two go head-to-head in Kolkata Derby on Saturday. (More Football News)
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2023-24 Football Match On TV And Online
East Bengal take on Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League derby. Here are the live streaming, kick-off, broadcast and venue details
These two have met each other six times in the ISL's Kolkata Derby with Mohun Bagan winning most of them. East Bengal though will enter this with supreme confidence simply for the fact that they had resounding success in the Super Cup last month.
After few dismal campaigns in the ISL, East Bengal have turned a new chapter with the appointment of former Bengaluru FC coach Carles Caudrat.
The Mariners on the other, came into the season with the strongest squad at the disposal but injuries have hampered their season so far.
Ahead of this iconic Kolkata Derby, a look at the ISL table sees Mohun Bagan at the fifth spot whereas East Bengal FC are eight.
Head-to-Head
Played – 6
Mohun Bagan Super Giant – 6
East Bengal FC – 0
Draws – 0
Advertisement
When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2023-24 match be played?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2023-24 match will be played on Saturday, February 3.
Advertisement
Which venue will host the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2023-24 match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2023-24 match will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.
Advertisement
What time will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2023-24 match start?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2023-24 match kicks-off at 7:30 PM IST.
Advertisement
Where to follow the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2023-24 match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2023-24 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 channels.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2023-24 match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Indian Super League 2023-24 match will be streamed for free on JioCinema.