Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Mohammed Shami Replaces Jasprit Bumrah In India's Squad For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury.

Mohammed Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane.
Mohammed Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane. Twitter

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 4:47 pm

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been named as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian side for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday. (More Cricket News)

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad,” the BCCI said in a statement. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly. The tournament will be held from October 16 to November 13.

Bumrah has been ruled out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period due to stress related injury on his back. Shami had last played in T20 Internationals during the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

He was supposed to play in the six T20Is at home against Australia and South Africa but tested positive for CIVID-19 and had to remain in isolation. On return he had to prove his fitness before NCA approved his trip to Australia. Shami has played 17 T20Is and has taken 18 wickets.

India’s T20 World Cup Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

