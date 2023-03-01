Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Matchday Preview: Arsenal Take On Everton In The Premier League; Manchester United In FA Cup Action

Arsenal can extend its lead over Manchester City in the Premier League to five points by beating Everton at Emirates Stadium.

An Arsenal win send the Gunners five point ahead of the reigning champions, Manchester City. AP

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 10:10 am

A look at what’s happening in European football on Wednesday:

ENGLAND

Arsenal can extend its lead over Manchester City in the Premier League to five points by beating Everton at Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s team has the chance to quickly avenge its loss to Everton, which came in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge of the Toffees at the start of February. Liverpool is also in action in the league and hosts Wolverhampton at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s team lost 3-0 when the teams played earlier this month. In the FA Cup fifth round, Manchester United hosts West Ham and Tottenham travels to second-tier Sheffield United. Southampton is at home against fourth-tier Grimsby and second-tier Burnley hosts third-tier Fleetwood.

SPAIN

Athletic Bilbao visits Osasuna to kick off its fourth straight semifinal appearance in the Copa del Rey. The Basque Country club is the second-most successful club in the competition behind Barcelona. It was runner-up both in 2020 and 2021, and lost to Valencia in last season’s semifinals. Osasuna is in the last four for the first time since reaching the final in 2005, when it lost to Real Betis. Athletic is coming off two straight losses in the Spanish league, while Osasuna won at Sevilla on Sunday to snap a four-game winless streak. The second leg will be next month in Bilbao. Real Madrid hosts Barcelona in the first match of the other semifinal on Thursday.

FRANCE

It’s the last three quarterfinal matches in the French Cup, including Marseille — which eliminated Paris Saint-Germain — hosting second-tier FC Annecy.

