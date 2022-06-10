Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Mary Kom Out Of Commonwealth Games Boxing Trials After Sustaining Leg Injury

Mary Kom fell down in the first round of the bout. She had to be carried out of the ring.

Mary Kom won a gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games. File Photo

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 4:58 pm

Veteran Indian boxer MC Mary Kom was on Friday forced to withdraw midway through her Commonwealth Games 48kg trial after sustaining a leg injury. (More Sports News)

The six-time world champion injured herself in the first round of the 48kg semifinals.

Haryana's Nitu thus advanced to the finals of the CWG trials at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in Delhi.

The 2018 gold medallist, Mary, fell down in the first round of the bout. The 39-year-old tried to keep going but after a couple of punches struggled to keep balance as she clutched her left leg.

She had to be carried out of the ring with referee announcing a win for Nitu by Referee Stops the Contest (RSCI). She has been taken to the hospital for scans.

The most decorated Indian boxer had given the World Championships and Asian Games a miss to concentrate on the CWG, which is to be held in Birmingham next month.

