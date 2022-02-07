After Friday's washout, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 action resumes on Monday with the first match of Sylhet leg, a top-of-the-table clash between league leaders Comilla Victorians and second-placed Fortune Barishal. (More Cricket News)

The Imrul Kayes-led Comilla Victorians have lost only once this season, against Minister Group Dhaka by 50 runs on February 1, in six matches. And the two teams were supposed to meet in the second match on Friday (February 4), but it was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. Victorians lead the six-team league with nine points (four wins, one defeat and a no result) from six matches.

Shakib Al Hasan's Fortune Barishal have also lost only once this season, to Minister Group Dhaka by four wickets on January 24. They are second in the table with nine points from seven matches (four wins, two defeats and one no result). Their match against Sylhet Sunrisers on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Toss: Comilla Victorians won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Head-to-head

Comilla Victorians lead Fortune Barishal 4-2 in the head-to-head record. In the last five meetings, it's 3-2 in Victorians' favour.

Match and telecast details

Match : Match 21 of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal

Date : February 7 (Monday), 2022

Time : 12:00 PM IST/ 12:30 PM Local

Venue : Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

How to live stream Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal cricket match?

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal BPL T20 cricket match will be telecast live on the FanCode app.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka match on Gazi TV and T Sport.

Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians : Imrul Kayes (c), Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Karim Janat, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Sumon Khan.

Fortune Barishal : Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Squads

Comilla Victorians : Imrul Kayes (c), Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Sumon Khan, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Cameron Delport, Shohidul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon.