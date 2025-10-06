Lewis Moody Battling Motor Neurone Disease: What Is It, Why Are Many Athletes Being Diagnosed? Explained

MND also referred to as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
The news of former England rugby captain and 2003 World Cup winner Lewis Moody being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) has not only saddened fans, ex-teammates and family, but also sports lovers in general.
The progressive neurological disorder has afflicted numerous athletes, including former England footballer Stephen Darby and rugby league great Rob Burrow, who succumbed to the disease.
Moody found he had MND after noticing weakness in his shoulder while training in the gym, according to a BBC report. "There's something about looking the future in the face and not wanting to really process that at the minute.
"It's not that I don't understand where it's going. We understand that. But there is absolutely a reluctance to look the future in the face for now," the 47-year-old was quoted as saying in the report.
Also referred to as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in several countries, the disease specifically targets the motor neurons, which are the nerve cells located in the brain and spinal cord responsible for controlling voluntary muscles.
As these vital nerve cells degenerate and eventually die, the brain loses its ability to initiate and control muscle movements. This leads to muscle weakness, paralysis, and ultimately respiratory failure as the disease advances.
How MND Progresses And Its Effects On Body
Motor neurons play a crucial role by sending signals from the brain and spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body. When these neurons die, several significant effects occur. Muscles weaken and waste away, a process known as atrophy.
Movements such as walking, speaking, swallowing, and even breathing become increasingly difficult for affected individuals. While cognition is often preserved in most cases, some people with MND may develop frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which affects behaviour and personality.
Why Are Athletes At Higher Risk For MND/ALS?
There is a growing body of evidence suggesting that athletes, especially those involved in professional football, rugby, and American football, face a higher risk of developing MND or ALS. Researchers are still investigating the causes behind this increased risk, but several possible explanations have been proposed.
One major factor is head trauma and concussions. Repeated head injuries can trigger neuroinflammation and protein abnormalities in the brain. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), another neurodegenerative condition, sometimes overlaps with MND. Studies have shown that NFL and football players have higher rates of ALS than the general population.
Another possible explanation is intense physical activity. Some research suggests that extreme physical exertion over long periods may place stress on the motor neuron system. This stress could create oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, which may contribute to neuron damage.
Genetic susceptibility combined with environmental triggers is also considered. Athletes may carry genetic risk factors that, when combined with exposures such as pesticides, chemicals on pitches, or supplements, increase their risk for MND.
For instance, mutations in the C9orf72 gene are strongly linked to MND. Additionally, diet, supplements, or drug use — including high-protein diets or performance-enhancing substances — could potentially influence neurodegeneration, though this remains speculative and unproven.
Key Statistics And Prevention Efforts For MND
MND is considered a rare disease, affecting roughly two in every 100,000 people annually worldwide. However, some studies have found that professional athletes may experience rates four to six times higher than the general population, though results can vary depending on the sport and study design.
Currently, there is no known way to prevent MND, and no cure exists. However, early detection and symptomatic treatment — such as riluzole medication or non-invasive ventilation — along with assistive technologies can help improve quality of life for those affected.
According to Britain's National Health Service, the disease “causes muscle weakness that gets worse over a few months or years. It’s usually life-shortening and there’s currently no cure, but treatment can help manage the symptoms.”