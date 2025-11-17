Kerala Motor Vehicle Department Suspects An Inter-State Vehicle Fraud

Kerala MVD uncovered a suspected inter-state vehicle fraud when a scrapped state government two-wheeler was brought for re-registration using a false claim that it had been abandoned by the Indian armed forces.
The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) in Punalur is suspecting an inter-state vehicle fraud post an incident where a two-wheeler was attempted to be re-registered after the Kerala government had scrapped i, claiming it as abandoned by the Indian armed forces, officials said on Monday.
According to officials, the incident came to light after a Royal Enfield motorcycle with registration number HP-47-A-4670 was presented at the Punalur Sub-Regional Transport Office for re-registration.
