Former Arsenal Youth Player Billy Vigar Dies At 21 From Brain Injury

Billy Vigar, ex-Arsenal youth player, died at 21 after a brain injury
Injury occurred during a match for Chichester City against Wingate & Finchley
Vigar was in an induced coma following a significant injury last week
Former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar died on Thursday morning, September 25, aged 21, after sustaining a "significant brain injury" during a lower-league football match in England. His club, Chichester City, confirmed his passing after the injury occurred earlier in the week.
Doctors placed Vigar in an induced coma after he sustained the injury during a Saturday game for his English non-league team. During the match at Wingate & Finchley FC, he had reportedly collided with a wall at the side of the pitch after chasing a loose ball near the touchline, sustaining the brain injury.
Vigar's family issued a statement through Chichester City. "On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (25th) morning," the statement read. "His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved."
Tributes Pour In For Billy Vigar
Chichester City posted a tribute for their player, writing, "Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club.
The English Football Association (FA) also expressed its sorrow, writing, "We are devastated to hear that Billy Vigar has passed away. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time."
"Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that former academy graduate Billy Vigar has passed away," his former club Arsenal wrote on X. "All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time."
Vigar's Promising Career
Billy Vigar, a "powerful and versatile forward", joined Arsenal’s academy in 2017 when he was 14 years old. He signed as a professional in 2022, progressing through the youth system to the under-21 level, where he made four appearances for Arsenal’s U-21s.
After leaving Arsenal in July last year, he spent the 2024-25 season with Hastings United before signing for Chichester in August. He also previously spent time on loan at Derby.
The semi-professional league where Chichester City plays announced measures to honour Vigar. All players will observe a minute of silence before matches this weekend and wear black armbands as a tribute to Billy Vigar’s tragic passing. Meanwhile, Chichester’s scheduled game against Lewes on Saturday has been postponed as a mark of respect.
