Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Lewis Hamilton Becomes Honorary Citizen Of Brazil

Lewis Hamilton's relationship with Brazil goes back to the admiration for his boyhood idol, the late champion Ayrton Senna, and scene of his first Formula One title in 2008.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled in his Mercedes this F1 season.
Lewis Hamilton has struggled in his Mercedes this F1 season. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 10:29 am

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton became a Brazilian driver. (More Motorsport News)

Hamilton received honorary citizenship at Brazil's Congress chamber in Brasilia in front of hundreds of raucous fans. He's in the country for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend.

Congressman Andre Figueiredo first made the suggestion last November after Hamilton won the Brazilian GP for a third time at Interlagos. The British driver carried a green and yellow Brazilian flag on his victory lap and at the podium to celebrate with local fans.

“It is a great honor to get this title today. Now I can finally say I am one of you,” an emotional Hamilton said during the ceremony, wearing a blue suit and a yellow and green necklace with a Brazilian badge. “I love Brazil, I have always loved Brazil.”

Hamilton has many fans in Brazil due to his F1 skills and his admiration for Brazilian three-time world champion Ayrton Senna, who died in an F1 crash in 1994.

“I want to dedicate this honor to my hero Ayrton Senna,” Hamilton added. Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira said Hamilton “is a hero for all Brazilians” and “a Briton by birth and a Brazilian by heart.”

“Brazilian role models like Senna and Hamilton make us sure that every Brazilian can overcome challenges and win the races in life,” Lira said. “I hope you return many times to this country that is also your country now.”

The 37-year-old Hamilton has struggled in his Mercedes this season, and has yet to win a race. He's fifth in the championship with two races to go. He hasn't finished as low as fifth in 11 years.

Related stories

Formula One: Max Verstappen Claims 14th Win Of The Season With Mexican Grand Prix Victory

Formula One: Red Bull Fined For Overspending F1 Cost Cap

Red Bull Formula One Owner Dietrich Mateschitz Dies Aged 78

Max Verstappen of Red Bull has already won the championship.

Tags

Sports Formula One Brazilian GP Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 Max Verstappen Formula 1 Race Motorsport Brazil
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read