Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Plan To Play Doubles For Team Europe

Roger Federer revealed that Rafael Nadal messaged him last year proposing to play a doubles with him at Laver Cup 2022.

Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Plan To Play Doubles For Team Europe
Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal won a doubles match during the first Laver Cup in 2017. File photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 7:45 pm

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both say they will play in the next edition of the Laver Cup. (More Tennis news)

Federer, who has been sidelined since July because of an injured knee, and Nadal, fresh off earning his men's-record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, said in a statement Thursday they will represent Team Europe in London on September 23-25.

Related stories

With Love From A Roger Federer Fan To Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal First To 21 Grand Slams: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic In Awe Of 'Great Rival'

"I'm really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan," said Federer, whose management company founded the competition.

Federer said Nadal messaged him last year suggesting they play doubles together again in the Laver Cup. They teamed up to win a doubles match during the first Laver Cup in 2017.

"If we're able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing, then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers," Nadal said.

This will be the fifth Laver Cup. Neither Federer nor Nadal took part in 2021.

Federer, 40, has not competed since undergoing surgery on his right knee for the third time in 1 1/2 years not long after losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 7.

In November, he said he did not expect to be able to play at the All England Club this year and it is still uncertain when — or, truly, if — he will return to Grand Slam action.

Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic all were tied at 20 major championships until Sunday. That's when Nadal moved ahead by coming back after dropping the opening two sets to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final at Melbourne Park.

Tags

Sports Tennis Laver Cup 2022 Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Team Europe
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

EXPLAINER: Peng Shuai Case Shows Barriers Chinese Women Face

EXPLAINER: Peng Shuai Case Shows Barriers Chinese Women Face

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: South Korea Beat Philippines 2-0, Enter Maiden Final

Novak Djokovic Meets Serbia President, Says Australia Deportation ‘Unfortunate’

Novak Djokovic To Get Vaccinated? Biographer Says He May, Ex-Champions Say He Must

India To Play Pink-Ball Test Against Sri Lanka In Bengaluru, Says Sourav Ganguly

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth