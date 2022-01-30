Rafael Nadal First To 21 Grand Slams: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic In Awe Of 'Great Rival'

Tennis greats Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on Sunday congratulated Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian Open 2022 final to become the first male player to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal, 35, fought back from a two-set down to beat Daniil Medvedev in five grueling sets 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Both Federer and Djokovic both missed the Australian Open. Federer is recovering from his latest knee operation; Djokovic is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and he was deported when his visa was revoked after he flew to Melbourne.

Djokovic was chasing the same record at the U.S. Open last year, and a calendar-year Grand Slam, when Medvedev beat him in straight sets in the final.

Federer also had his chance at 21, but Djokovic stopped that when he saved match points before winning the 2019 Wimbledon final.

On his Instagram Stories, Federer wrote: “What a match! To my friend and great rival Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion.

“Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more, as you have done for me for the past 18 years. I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now enjoy this one!”

Djokovic posted on his social media: "There has been some outstanding tennis played at this year's Australian Open and the finals were exceptional. Congratulations to Ashleigh Barty for an amazing performance in front of her home crowd and Danielle Collins for an incredible tournament. Congratulations to Rafael Nadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena.

"Daniil Medvedev gave it hit all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him."

Nadal will have a chance to make it 22 Slams at French Open in May. But Federer will miss the Roland Garros as he delays the return.

Defending champion Djokovic is also at risk of missing the clay-court event as France is tightening vaccination rules.