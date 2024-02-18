Sports

La Liga: Barcelona Grab Late Win Thanks To Robert Lewandowski Penalty - In Pics

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski struck late on in the game to give his FC Barcelona all three points at the expense of Celta Vigo. Lewandowski had given the visitors the lead with a powerful angled drive. Iago Aspas levelled things up for the home team only for the former Bayern striker to strike late on in the game. The victory leaves third-placed Barca seven points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table.

February 18, 2024

La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo and Barcelona | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Celta's players leave the pitch after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain. Barcelona won 2-1.

La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo and Barcelona | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo and Barcelona | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Celta's Renato Tapia shields the ball against Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, left, and Lamine Yamal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo and Barcelona | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Celta's Fran Beltran, right, and Barcelona's Fermin Lopez fight for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo and Barcelona | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Celta's Williot Swedberg, center, goes for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo and Barcelona | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Celta's Jorgen Strand Larsen, center, is challenged by Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, left, and Pedri during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo and Barcelona | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Celta's Iago Aspas, center, dribbles the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo and Barcelona | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Celta's Iago Aspas (10) is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo and Barcelona | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, left, and Celta's Jorgen Strand Larsen jump for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

La Liga 2023-24: Celta Vigo and Barcelona | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, front, and Celta's Renato Tapia jump for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.

