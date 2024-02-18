Sports

La Liga: Barcelona Grab Late Win Thanks To Robert Lewandowski Penalty - In Pics

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski struck late on in the game to give his FC Barcelona all three points at the expense of Celta Vigo. Lewandowski had given the visitors the lead with a powerful angled drive. Iago Aspas levelled things up for the home team only for the former Bayern striker to strike late on in the game. The victory leaves third-placed Barca seven points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table.