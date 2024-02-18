La Liga: Barcelona Grab Late Win Thanks To Robert Lewandowski Penalty - In Pics

Celta's players leave the pitch after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain. Barcelona won 2-1.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Celta's Renato Tapia shields the ball against Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, left, and Lamine Yamal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Advertisement
Celta's Fran Beltran, right, and Barcelona's Fermin Lopez fight for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Advertisement
Celta's Williot Swedberg, center, goes for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Advertisement
Celta's Jorgen Strand Larsen, center, is challenged by Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, left, and Pedri during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Advertisement
Celta's Iago Aspas, center, dribbles the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Celta's Iago Aspas (10) is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, left, and Celta's Jorgen Strand Larsen jump for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.
Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, front, and Celta's Renato Tapia jump for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain.