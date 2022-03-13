Monday, Mar 14, 2022
La Liga 2021-22: Sevilla Held To Second Consecutive Draw In Pursuit Of Real Madrid

After the result, Sevilla hold the second spot in La liga 2021-22 table. They are seven points behind table-toppers Real Madrid.

Draw against Rayo Vallecano was sixth for Sevilla in their last eight matches in La Liga 2021-22. Twitter/@SevillaFC_ENG

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 11:34 pm

Sevilla was held again in its pursuit of Spanish league leader Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. (More Football News)

The result left Sevilla seven points off the lead ahead of Madrid’s visit to relegation-threatened Mallorca on Monday.

It was the second consecutive league draw for Sevilla, and sixth in its last eight matches in the competition. Julen Lopetegui’s team extended its unbeaten streak in the league to 14 matches, since a loss at Madrid in November. It hasn’t won in four straight away games, drawing all of them.

Sevilla is now only five points ahead of third-place Atlético Madrid, which beat Cádiz 2-1 on Friday. The Seville club could see both fourth-place Barcelona and fifth-place Real Betis move closer if they win their matches later Sunday. Barcelona hosts Osasuna and city rival Betis hosts Athletic Bilbao.

Bebé put the hosts ahead early in the second half and Thomas Delaney equalized for Sevilla in the 63rd.

Sevilla had a penalty awarded in the second half but it was reversed by video review. It also had a goal disallowed by VAR early in the first half.

Sevilla remained with a depleted squad because of injuries, with defender Diego Carlos and playmaker Papu Goméz unavailable. Lopetegui also couldn’t count on midfielder Joan Jordán because of a suspension.

Rayo, sitting in 13th place, hasn’t won in its last nine league matches, with seven losses in that run.

Veteran Colombia striker Radamel Falcao missed its third straight game with Rayo because of an injury.

