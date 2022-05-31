Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Khalid Ahmed Jamil Becomes FC Bengaluru United Head Coach

Khalid Ahmed Jamil, former NorthEast United coach, holds the distinction of being the first Indian head coach of an ISL team.

Khalid Ahmed Jamil has also worked with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. Photo: FC Bengaluru United

Updated: 31 May 2022 1:44 pm

Khalid Ahmed Jamil has been appointed as FC Bengaluru United head coach for the upcoming season. (More Football News)

Jamil was previously associated with Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC. He holds the distinction of being the first Indian head coach of an ISL team and the first Indian coach to qualify for the ISL playoffs. 

He has also worked with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in a managerial capacity and was instrumental in leading Aizawl FC to their first I-League title in the 2016-17 season.

"Khalid has been one of the most sought-after coaches in Indian football," said Gaurav Manchanda, owner, FC Bengaluru United.

"He brings with him nuanced leadership and technical skills that stem for his decade-long management and coaching experience. 

"FC Bengaluru United is on an upward growth trajectory; we are excited to be working with Khalid and are confident that we will see the club reach even greater heights under him," he added.

Speaking on his appointment, Jamil said, "The FCBU squad is a blend of youth and experience, and I am eager to work with them and sharing all my learnings. 

"I am confident we can work together and see the club reach its greatest potential – both from an individual player perspective as well as a team."

