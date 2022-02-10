Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Italian Cup: Olivier Giroud Hits A Double As AC Milan Enter Semis

After scoring two late goals to help AC Milan beat Serie A leaders Inter Milan 2-1 on Saturday, Olivier Giroud struck twice against Lazio.

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates a goal against Lazio during their Italian Cup match.. AP Photo

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 10:26 am

Olivier Giroud's brace made it four goals in two games for the striker as AC Milan routed Lazio 4-0 to reach the semifinals of the Italian Cup. (More Football News)

After scoring two late goals to help Milan beat league leader Inter Milan 2-1 on Saturday, the France veteran struck twice in the first half.

Five-time cup winner Milan took the lead midway through the half at San Siro through Portugal winger Rafael Leao.

Center half Alessio Romagnoli launched a long pass and Leao latched onto it for his second goal of the competition and ninth overall this season for the Rossoneri.

Giroud turned in Leao's cross in the 41st then another from countryman Theo Hernandez moments before the break. He has 10 goals in 22 games since joining the Italian giant after four years at Premier League club Chelsea.

Midfielder Franck Kessie added the fourth goal 10 minutes from time for Milan, which last won the trophy in 2003 and joined seven-time winner Inter in the last four.

Cup holder Juventus faces Sassuolo and last year's runner-up Atalanta takes on Fiorentina on Thursday.

