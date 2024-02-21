Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan Super League 2024 Match On TV And Online

At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, February 22, the eighth PSL 2024 encounter will pit Quetta Gladiators (QUE) against Islamabad United (ISL). Presently sitting in second position in the standings, the Gladiators have won both of their games so far. (More Cricket News)
There have been 17 PSL matches between the two teams. United have won nine game as compared to eight victories for the Gladiators. In the previous three seasons, the Gladiators have only triumphed once against the United.
In their most recent match, the Gladiators took against the Lahore Qalandars, who won the toss and chose to bat. In 20 overs, they scored 187 runs for the loss of seven wickets. The team's top scorer, Sahibzada Farhan, amassed 62 runs off of 43 deliveries. For the Gladiators, Mohammad Hasnain and Akeal Hosein both claimed two wickets.
With five wickets remaining, the Gladiators managed to reach the objective of 188 runs in 19.1 overs. The top scorer, Khawaja Nafay, amassed an undefeated 60 runs off of 31 deliveries. In the game between Islamabad United and the Multan Sultans, the Sultans opted to bowl after having won the toss.
In 20 overs, Islamabad United were bowled out for 144 runs. Salman scored the most, 52 runs off 43 deliveries, to lead scorecharts. On the penultimate delivery of their innings, the Sultans reached their target of 145 runs. The United's best bowler, Naseem Shah, claimed two wickets for 27 runs in just four overs.
Islamabad United vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads
Islamabad United: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence*, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Lorcan Tucker, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Fayyaz, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Zaman Khan
Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw (c), Abrar Ahmad, Bismillah Khan, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Omair bin Yousuf, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Khan, Umar Amin, Usman Qadir, Usman Tariq and Will Smeed.
When will the Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators match start?
The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will start at 7:30 pm IST on 22 February 2024.
Where will the Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators match be played?
The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?
There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?
FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.