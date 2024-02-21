Sports

Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan Super League 2024 Match On TV And Online

Quetta Gladiators play two-time champions Islamabad United. Here are the live streaming, squads, and other details of the PSL match

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 21, 2024

Six teams will fight each other for the Pakistan Super League Trophy in PSL 2024. Photo: X/ @thePSLt20
info-icon

At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, February 22, the eighth PSL 2024 encounter will pit Quetta Gladiators (QUE) against Islamabad United (ISL). Presently sitting in second position in the standings, the Gladiators have won both of their games so far. (More Cricket News)

There have been 17 PSL matches between the two teams. United have won nine game as compared to eight victories for the Gladiators. In the previous three seasons, the Gladiators have only triumphed once against the United.

Advertisement

In their most recent match, the Gladiators took against the Lahore Qalandars, who won the toss and chose to bat. In 20 overs, they scored 187 runs for the loss of seven wickets. The team's top scorer, Sahibzada Farhan, amassed 62 runs off of 43 deliveries. For the Gladiators, Mohammad Hasnain and Akeal Hosein both claimed two wickets.

Advertisement

With five wickets remaining, the Gladiators managed to reach the objective of 188 runs in 19.1 overs. The top scorer, Khawaja Nafay, amassed an undefeated 60 runs off of 31 deliveries. In the game between Islamabad United and the Multan Sultans, the Sultans opted to bowl after having won the toss.

Advertisement

In 20 overs, Islamabad United were bowled out for 144 runs. Salman scored the most, 52 runs off 43 deliveries, to lead scorecharts. On the penultimate delivery of their innings, the Sultans reached their target of 145 runs. The United's best bowler, Naseem Shah, claimed two wickets for 27 runs in just four overs.

Pakistan Super League - | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan Super League Gears Up For Ninth Edition - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Advertisement

Islamabad United vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

Islamabad United: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence*, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Lorcan Tucker, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Fayyaz, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Zaman Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw (c), Abrar Ahmad, Bismillah Khan, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Omair bin Yousuf, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Khan, Umar Amin, Usman Qadir, Usman Tariq and Will Smeed.

Live streaming details of Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024:

When will the Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators match start?

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will start at 7:30 pm IST on 22 February 2024.

Where will the Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators match be played?

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches in India?

There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement