ISL 2021-22: Late Penalty Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat Mumbai City In Thriller

After allowing defending champions Mumbai City FC to level twice during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match, title contenders Jamshedpur sealed a thrilling 3-2 win thanks to a late penalty from Greg Stewart Thursday. (More Football News)

The win at Athletic Stadium, Bambolin in Goa helped Jamshedpur leapfrog Kerala Blasters to the third spot in the ISL 2021-22 table with 28 points from 15 matches. Mumbai remain at fifth with 25 points from their 15 outings.

Hyderabad FC lead the 11-team table with 29 points from 16 matches. Former champions ATK Mohun Bagan, also with 29 points from 15, are second on goal difference. Kerala have 26 from 15.

Stewart (9th) opened the scoring early on to give Jamshedpur the lead with Ritwik Das (30th) doubling the margin. In the second half, Rahul Bheke (57th) pulled one back for Mumbai before Igor Angulo missed a penalty but that didn't look to matter as Diego Mauricio converted from the spot in the 86th minute to leave the game on a knife's edge.

Stewart then converted a penalty in added time to seal the issue.

A brilliant piece of teamwork saw Jitendra Singh pass the ball to Boris Thangjam just outside the box with the latter relaying it to Ritwik Das who back-flicked it to an unmarked Stewart.

The Scottish midfielder slammed home from close to make it three goals in two games as Owen Coyle's team showed early intent.

Mumbai were dealt with another blow when midfield linchpin Ahmed Jahouh had to be taken off due to an injury. Vinit Rai replaced him.

At the half-hour mark, Jamshedpur doubled their lead.

Ritwik was on target this time, having to tap in the easiest of finishes with no one tracking him down after Daniel Chima Chukwu acrobatically sent in a low cross from the edge of the byline.

Jamshedpur went into the break with a 2-0 lead with Mumbai snapping at their heels.

In the second half, Bheke halved the margin by making the most of the ball coming at his feet after Igor Angulo's attempt was saved by Rehenesh.

Mumbai kept putting pressure on Jamshedpur and it paid off when Peter Hartley fouled Mourtada Fall inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Angulo's effort though was saved by Rehenesh who got up to make another save showing brilliant reflexes.

Angulo was replaced by Diego Mauricio in the 89th minute and the Brazilian striker made an immediate impact, being fouled by Hartley inside the box.

Mauricio stepped up and slotted the ball in the centre to make it 2-2 and with four minutes remaining in the game.

It was heartbreak in the end for Mumbai after the ball hit Vignesh Dakshinamurthy's arm for the third penalty of the game. Stewart sent the keeper the wrong way to hand Jamshedpur the much-needed win and all three points.

Jamshedpur next play former champions Chennaiyin FC on Sunday, while Mumbai meet East Bengal on Tuesday.