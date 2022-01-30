Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Mitchell Starc Opts Out Of Indian Premier League, Says Don't Want To Spent '22 More Weeks' In Bubble

Mitchell Starc, a former Royal Challengers Bangalore player, has only featured in two IPL seasons, bagging 37 wickets in 27 matches.

IPL 2022: Mitchell Starc Opts Out Of Indian Premier League, Says Don't Want To Spent '22 More Weeks' In Bubble
Mitchell Starc said, he 'was a click of the button away from entering the auction' for the IPL 2022. - File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 9:29 pm

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has said that he opted out of the IPL auction at the last minute as he did not want to spend another 22 weeks in a bio-bubble. (More Cricket News)

"I was a click of the button away from entering the auction but personally didn't want to spend 22 more weeks in a bubble," said Starc, who won Australia's men's cricketer of the year award on Saturday.

Related stories

Lessons From Pro Kabaddi League, ISL Can Help BCCI Conduct A COVID-Free IPL 2022 In India

IPL 2022 Auction: MS Dhoni’s Midas Touch Puts Spotlight On Bhutan’s Ranjung Mikyo Dorji

BCCI’s Emphasis On IPL Over Ranji Trophy Will Harm Indian Cricket In The Long Run 

"They'll be a time where I'd love to go back to the IPL but in terms of wanting to play as much as I can for Australia that's a decision I've done for a while," he was quoted as saying by 'espn.in'.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore player has only featured in two IPL seasons, bagging 37 wickets in 27 matches. 

In 2018, he was handed Rs 9.4 crore contract by Kolkata Knight Riders but he had to pull out due to an injury suffered on the South Africa tour a few weeks before the start of the IPL season.

The 32-year-old Starc had said on Saturday that not long before he was on the verge of quitting the sport.

Starc was not taking the number of wickets expected of a pacer of his calibre. He was also leaking plenty of runs on the field and, off it, he was losing his father to cancer.

While Starc managed to keep his cricket going despite a below-par outing against India in the 2020-21 Test series at home, he lost his father to the dreaded disease soon after.

"Obviously last year was particularly tough on and off the field," Starc had said after winning the Allan Border Medal, the highest individual award in Australian men's cricket. 

Looking back at the tumultuous phase, he added, "I probably didn't play the cricket I wanted to and, at certain stages, I probably didn't want to play cricket at all."

The pacer was heavily criticised after he took just 11 wickets at 40.72 in the series against India. 

His performance in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE too left a lot to be desired, with the pacer conceding 60 runs without taking a wicket in his four overs in the final. 

Starc ended the Ashes as one of the team's key performers in its 4-0 drubbing of England. He played in all the five Ashes Tests and finished with 19 wickets at an average of 25.37. 

He will shortly start preparations for the T20I series against Sri Lanka in mid-February before the tour of Pakistan in March.

Tags

Sports Cricket Sports IPL Player Auction Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Indian Premier League 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Why Rafael Nadal Is Not Only The Greatest But A Fighter All His Tennis Career

Why Rafael Nadal Is Not Only The Greatest But A Fighter All His Tennis Career

Odisha Open Badminton: Teenager Hooda Unnati Claims Women's Singles Title

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Stun Kerala Blasters To Keep Top-four Hopes Alive

Australian Open 2022: How Rafael Nadal Won His 21st Grand Slam Title - Day 14 Highlights

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast