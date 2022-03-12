Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey Ahead Of 15th Edition - See

Delhi Capitals will start their campaign in the upcoming season on March 27 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2022 season on March 27 with match against Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 2:34 pm

Delhi Capitals on Saturday unveiled their new official jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, beginning March 26. (More Cricket News)

According to a statement issued by the franchise, the first few jerseys were given to select DC fans at the team's home ground -- the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.  

Additionally, select children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too, as part of a surprise activity curated specially for them.

"It's a new cycle of the IPL, and we can't wait to see our players in this brand new jersey," said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals. 

"Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it's only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step."

Delhi Capitals will start their season on March 27 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

The IPL 15 will be held across four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and MCA International Stadium in Pune -- from March 26 to May 29.

