IPL 2022: Indian Premier League Start Date Revealed, And More Good News For Fans

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will start on March 26 and the final will be played on May 29. The decision was taken at the IPL Governing Council meeting on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

During the virtual meet, it was also decided that the league stage of the cash-rich T20 tournament, featuring 70 matches, will be staged in Maharashtra, at four venues in Mumbai and Pune.

And the venues are -- Wankhede Stadium (20 matches), Brabourne Stadium (15) and DY Patil Stadium (20) in Mumbai, and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) ground (15) in Pune.

The venue option for the four playoffs are being kept open for the time being.

The fixtures will be released later. But the same can be expected as early as the first week of March.

"The IPL will kick off on March 26, the full schedule will come soon. We will also have crowds but as per the policy of the Maharashtra government. Whether it will be 25 or 50 per cent of the stadium capacity will be decided by the government instruction," Cricbuzz reported quoting IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

The IPL will become a ten-team affair from this season with two new teams -- Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans -- joining the bandwagon.

It's also reported that around 40 percent crowd will be allowed at the start.

"Spectators will be allowed as per guidelines set by the Maharashtra government and to start with, it will be 40 percent. If the COVID situation remains under control and cases decline, it might be full house at the business end," PTI reported quoting a source.

At the recent IPL 2022 mega auction, the ten franchises spent more than INR 551 crore on some 200 players to complete their respective teams.

It's worth noting that the entirety of the tournament in the 2020 edition was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 edition in India was initially suspended after 31 matches following COVID-19 cases within the bio bubbles. The Indian cricket board (BCCI) then moved IPL to the UAE in September and October 2021.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions.

Meanwhile, the IPL Governing Council also contemplated the revival of Women's version of IPL, the T20 Challenge. It was last played in 2020 with three teams -- Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers -- competing in it.