Winning English Premier League Will Be ‘Harder Than Before’, Says Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said that winning the Premier League will be “even harder than before” due to strong competition
Slot also discussed new signing Florian Wirtz, praising his mentality and quick adaptation
Slot confirmed that Liverpool have agreed a deal for Parma defender Giovanni Leoni
The upcoming Premier League campaign will be “even harder than before”, according to Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who addressed the challenge of going back-to-back ahead of the champions' 2025-26 curtain-raiser against Bournemouth.
Following Sunday’s Community Shield defeat to Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace, the Reds will be looking to begin their Premier League campaign on a winning note, going unbeaten in their last 12 opening-day fixtures since a 3-0 loss to West Brom in August 2012.
They haven’t successfully defended the top-flight title for over 40 years, with the last coming in 1983-84, having finished third in 2020-21 after their 2019-20 title triumph under Jurgen Klopp.
Over the last nine seasons, teams have required 84 points or more to stand a chance of having their name etched on the prestigious Premier League trophy, with Liverpool’s title-winning tally last season (84) the lowest since Leicester City's 81 in 2015-16.
Reflecting on Liverpool’s ambitions and the realities of the new campaign, Slot didn’t sugarcoat the difficulty of the challenge ahead: “The main reason that it is so difficult is because there are so many competitors who can win the league.
“It's unbelievable if you are able to do it in this league. This year will be even harder than before. Every season and pre-season has its challenges. We have lost many starters.
“We start with Bournemouth, probably the most intense team in the league last season, in running and playing style. Afterwards it's Newcastle and Arsenal. We have lost five to six players who played quite a lot of minutes last season, and brought in four, so it's normal there is adaptation.”
Liverpool, who go into the new season as favourites to retain their crown, have enjoyed an active summer in the transfer market, acquiring six new faces including record signing Florian Wirtz.
Discussing Wirtz, Slot said: “Factually, we can see him as a young player, but I don't see him as one.
“He won the cup and league in Germany, and his mentality is his biggest strength. That says a lot, because when you see him play he is so creative. He is mentally strong, he doesn't get distracted by a transfer fee or anything else.
"Good players always find a way to play well in good teams. He has to adjust to England, the league and the intensity, and his team-mates. His adjustment has already gone quite well, more than we expected.”
Slot also commented on Liverpool’s pursuit of Parma defender Giovanni Leoni: “The clubs have agreed a deal, but he hasn't signed for us yet. The moment he has signed for us, I can go into more detail.”