Winning English Premier League Will Be ‘Harder Than Before’, Says Arne Slot

Winning the English Premier League season will be tougher than before because "there are so many competitors", said Liverpool manager Arne Slot

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool Arne Slot
File photo of Arne Slot as the Liverpool manager. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot said that winning the Premier League will be “even harder than before” due to strong competition

  • Slot also discussed new signing Florian Wirtz, praising his mentality and quick adaptation

  • Slot confirmed that Liverpool have agreed a deal for Parma defender Giovanni Leoni

The upcoming Premier League campaign will be “even harder than before”, according to Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who addressed the challenge of going back-to-back ahead of the champions' 2025-26 curtain-raiser against Bournemouth.

Following Sunday’s Community Shield defeat to Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace, the Reds will be looking to begin their Premier League campaign on a winning note, going unbeaten in their last 12 opening-day fixtures since a 3-0 loss to West Brom in August 2012.

They haven’t successfully defended the top-flight title for over 40 years, with the last coming in 1983-84, having finished third in 2020-21 after their 2019-20 title triumph under Jurgen Klopp.

Over the last nine seasons, teams have required 84 points or more to stand a chance of having their name etched on the prestigious Premier League trophy, with Liverpool’s title-winning tally last season (84) the lowest since Leicester City's 81 in 2015-16.

Reflecting on Liverpool’s ambitions and the realities of the new campaign, Slot didn’t sugarcoat the difficulty of the challenge ahead: “The main reason that it is so difficult is because there are so many competitors who can win the league.

 “It's unbelievable if you are able to do it in this league. This year will be even harder than before. Every season and pre-season has its challenges. We have lost many starters.

“We start with Bournemouth, probably the most intense team in the league last season, in running and playing style. Afterwards it's Newcastle and Arsenal. We have lost five to six players who played quite a lot of minutes last season, and brought in four, so it's normal there is adaptation.”

Liverpool, who go into the new season as favourites to retain their crown, have enjoyed an active summer in the transfer market, acquiring six new faces including record signing Florian Wirtz.

Discussing Wirtz, Slot said: “Factually, we can see him as a young player, but I don't see him as one.

“He won the cup and league in Germany, and his mentality is his biggest strength. That says a lot, because when you see him play he is so creative. He is mentally strong, he doesn't get distracted by a transfer fee or anything else.

"Good players always find a way to play well in good teams. He has to adjust to England, the league and the intensity, and his team-mates. His adjustment has already gone quite well, more than we expected.”

Slot also commented on Liverpool’s pursuit of Parma defender Giovanni Leoni: “The clubs have agreed a deal, but he hasn't signed for us yet. The moment he has signed for us, I can go into more detail.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son