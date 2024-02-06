Sports

India Vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Says He Would Be Fine After Undergoing Scans On Injured Finger

A vital member in the slip cordon, Gill had taken four catches during England's first innings

PTI
PTI

February 6, 2024

Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the second Test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam. AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Indian batter Shubman Gill on Monday played down the finger injury which kept him off the field on the fourth day of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam, revealing that scans have not thrown up anything of concern and he would be fine in the next few days. (More Cricket News)

Though Gill batted on day 3, scoring a 147-ball 104 and playing a crucial role in India's 106-runs series-levelling win in the five-match rubber, he did not come out to the field on Monday.

Sarfaraz Khan substituted for him on the field.

Gill had hurriedly left the ground at the end of day's play on Sunday after hurting his right index finger and after the match drew to a close on Monday, he revealed that he had gone for scans.

"I had to go for the scans yesterday, so they rushed me off (to know) like how sore is my finger in the evening... to check that and to know how am I feeling," Gill told the host broadcaster after India's win, adding that he would be fine.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian team management issued a statement saying, "Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today."

The third match of the series will be played in Rajkot from February 15.

