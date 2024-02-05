India won the second Test match against England by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1 on Monday in Visakhapatnam. Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised the veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah and young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for their excellent performances. (More Cricket News)
India Vs England, 2nd Test: Numbers Used To Excite Me, Now It's An Added Baggage, Says Player Of The Match Jasprit Bumrah
The young southpaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden Test double-hundred in the first innings and was the only batter to make fifty-plus score in the inning. He hit 19 fours and seven sixes in his 209-run innings off 290 balls.
Bumrah, who was given the Player of the Match award, took a six-wicket haul in the first inning and three wickets in the second inning to make his figures look like 9/91 in the match. It was the second-best match figure for any Indian seamer against England.
In the post-match presentation, Jaiswal talked about the pitch and his change in intent while facing white-ball and red-ball.
"I truly enjoyed the game. One of the best moments to win a game for your country. We were simply focused on our procedure and fielding, and I believe it worked well. There was a crack in the pitch and considerable seam movement, making it difficult to play in the fourth innings. My intent is really different, in Test matches, I aim to play till the end, but in the white game, I go for it from the first ball to score", told Jaiswal.
He also praised Bumrah and said, "The way he bowled was incredible, it was coming too fast at the slip cordon too".
Jasprit Bumrah indicated that he doesn't look at the numbers and always tries to bowl in good areas and results come. He also talked about his yorkers and highlighted that he never wanted to rely on only one delivery to take wickets.
"I don't look at numbers. As a child, I did this, and it delighted me. However, it is now considered additional luggage. As a child, that was the first delivery I learnt. I had seen the game's legends. Waqar, Wasim, and even Zaheer Khan. (On Youngsters) We are going through a transformation, therefore I believe I must assist them in any way I can. We talk about some topics", said Bumrah.
On competition with James Anderson, he denied it with a chuckle and said, " No, not really. Before a cricketer, I am a lover of fast bowling. Congratulations to anybody who is doing well".