Arne Slot 'Really Happy' With Liverpool Squad Amid Nunez And Isak Speculation

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is really happy with his squad
Speculation around futures of Darwin Nunez and Alexander Isak is growing
Slot highlighted the multiple offensive options currently available to him
Liverpool manager Arne Slot remains “really happy” with his squad amid growing speculation about the futures of Darwin Nunez and Alexander Isak.
Uruguay international Nunez has made 143 appearances for the Anfield side, netting on 40 occasions in his three years with the club.
After being signed by Jurgen Klopp for £64m in the summer of 2022 from Benfica, the forward has won three major honours with the club, including last season’s Premier League title.
While he appeared in 30 Premier League games last term, he only started eight of those, tallying just seven goal involvements.
Reports now suggest Nunez is close to finalising a move to Saudi Por League club Al-Hilal, for a fee in the region of £56m.
Regarding Nunez's status, Slot confirmed there is a possibility the forward could leave but insisted nothing is finalised yet.
He said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's Community Shield showdown with Crystal Palace: “At this moment in time, Darwin might leave, but things are not signed yet, so we need to wait a few days until that maybe is completely done, but there is a chance he could leave.”
No secret has been made of the Reds’ ongoing pursuit of Newcastle forward Isak, who has been valued at £150m, but Slot was non-committal when asked about incomings.
“These are a lot of questions I do not want. You never talk about players that are not yours, so I can talk to you about Hugo [Ekitike] who we have signed recently and has done really well until now,” Slot said.
“We are very happy with the squad we have and there is every reason to be happy because we won the league last season. Okay, players left, but we have brought players in as well and the youngsters are doing well.”
On the topic of attacking depth and whether Liverpool can improve further in that area, Slot highlighted the multiple offensive options currently available to him.
He said: “I think we have a lot of attacking power in our team. When I think about Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Mo Salah, Jeremie Frimpong, who can play as a right-winger, Florian Wirtz who can play as a left-winger... I already feel I have a lot of attacking options in my current squad."