IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Visakhapatnam, Level Series 1-1 - As It Happened

Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah took no time to clean up the tailenders and put the final nail in the coffin. England batted with positive intent but a 399-run target seemed big enough for the visitors as India bundled them out for 292 in 69.2 overs to win the match by 106 runs and also level the five-game series 1-1. Tom Hartley and Ben Foakes fought hard but Bumrah took responsibility for breaking the partnership and finished the match with the figures of 9/91. Overnight batter Zak Crawley made 73 runs off 132 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton in the first innings and Shubman Gill's century in the second innings gave India a big edge in the match. The next match will be played at Rajkot from February 15. Catch the highlights of the fourth day of the IND Vs ENG 2nd Test here (Sports World Live Blog | Streaming)
India won the second Test match against England by 106 runs on the fourth day in Visakhapatnam. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took 3 wickets each to restrict England to 292 runs. Catch the highlights of the fourth day of the IND Vs ENG 2nd Test here
England need 332 runs to win the second Test match. Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed will resume their batting from where they left at the stumps on Day 3. Joe Root sustained an injury in his little finger and had to leave the field because of that. Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes could be crucial batters from England in this chase. Indian bowlers, especially spinners might get assistance from the pitch. The action will start in half an hour. Stay tuned for live updates.
England have resumed batting with overnight batters Zak Crawley and Night Watchman Rehan Ahmed. Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl the first over of the day and started with a maiden over. Crawley, ten hit a four against Bumrah and Ahmed hit back-to-back boundaries off Axar Patel.
ENG - 82/1 (18)
A third arm ball on the trot, sliding in and keeping a little low. Rehan Ahmed shuffles inwards, flicking it leg side. Goes beneath his bat and is smacked on the pads. The impact could have been somewhat off, but England does not evaluate. Rehan walks away immediately.
ENG - 99/2 (22)
On a length angling across, Pope returns to cut, and the ball fizzes off the edge to the left of Rohit at slip. The Indian skipper extends his hand and makes a quick catch. India will be relieved to see Ollie Pope go since they know he can easily get daddy hundreds and near double hundreds if given the opportunity.
ENG - 140/2 (29)
Most Wickets For India vs England In Tests
96 R Ashwin
95 BS Chandrasekhar
92 Anil Kumble
85 BS Bedi/Kapil Dev
67 Ishant Sharma
That's a bad shot by Root! He dances down, isn't anywhere near the pitch of it because he was duped throughout the trip, but still attempts to slog across the queue. Ends up with a broad top edge that lobs up and is taken in the short third. Ashwin is excited. He picks up his third wicket of the innings. Root should have made the necessary adjustments after discovering he wasn't on the right pitch.
ENG - 154/4 (31)
Bairstow, Crawley Rebuild Innings
Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley are rebuilding the English innings with Indian bowlers eyeing for another wicket. Crawley is nearing his century and Bairstow is punishing bad balls and defending the good ones.
ENG - 184/4 (40)
Appeal for LBW, but it was denied. India conducted a review. It's a flat-length ball on leg stump that lingered a little low as Crawley attempted to whip it off the back foot, and he's struck on the pad. Oh, there are three reds on ball tracking, and the Indian players are ecstatic. Rohit was glued to the big screen, roaring with excitement when the ball hit the leg stump. Crawley's wicket was a huge setback to England just before lunch.
ENG - 194/5 (42)
Bairstow has been caught LBW by a nip-backer! Another review! Length ball outside off, darts into the seam, and traps Bairstow on the back pad. He was defending from the crease, but the movement beat him on the inner edge. Ball tracking indicates that it would have nicked the leg stump, hence the umpire's decision stands. India strikes again.
ENG - 194/6 (42.4)
Two wickets in the last five deliveries changed the momentum for India. The hosts are now just four wickets away from a big win. Visitors, on the other hand, still need 205 runs to chase down the difficult target. Set batters, Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow have been dismissed and now Ben Stokes will be accompanied by wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes. Both batters will have to get off the mark when game resumes after Lunch break.
ENG - 194/6 (42.4)
With both new batters, Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes at the crease, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah restarted their lethal bowling and checked English batters. The spin and pace combination is working for India and the English batters were also looked in trouble with that.
ENG - 203/6 (47)
Shreyas Iyer's moment of magic on the pitch will likely settle this match. It is Stokes' huge wicket, and he is capable of turning games around on his own. Ashwin's fuller delivery on the middle stump goes to square leg off a thick inside edge. There is some uncertainty amongst the hitters as Stokes runs casually between the wickets, and Iyer charges towards the ball from mid-wicket; a one-handed pick-up and throw takes out the stump with Stokes nearly missing.
ENG - 220/7 (53)
Indian bowlers need another wicket here. Tom Hartley and Ben Foakes are adding valuable runs and taking England closer to the target. Hartley played some beautiful shots and Ben Foakes is also punishing the bad balls. Both batters have hit three fours and a six in their respective innings.
ENG - 261/7 (62)
Some of the wickets he's taken with his slower deliveries have their own fan base, and another dismissal is added to that list. It sailed up on off, deceiving Foakes early in the drive, and he chips it back to Bumrah, who makes no mistakes. India are just two wickets away from the win.
ENG - 275/8 (65)
Mukesh finds an edge and takes his first wicket of the contest. He's excited. Bashir pokes and nicks it through from the outside, moulding away. India are just one wicket away!
ENG - 285/9 (68)
India won the match by 106 runs as Jasprit Bumrah removed the final wicket by getting Tom Hartley bowled. Hartley tried to defend, but the ball kept moving and hit the stumps. Indian players are celebrating! They have levelled the series 1-1.
ENG - 292/10 (69.2)
Jasprit Bumrah's Best Match Figures
9/86 Vs Australia, Melbourne 2018
9/91 Vs England, Vizag 2024
9/110 Vs England, Nottingham 2021
Highest 4th Innings Total By Any Team In India
299 - 5 SL Delhi, 2017 (draw)
292 Eng Vizag, 2024 (lost)
276 - 5 WI Delhi, 1987 (won)
272 - 6 NZ Ahmedabad, 2003 (draw)
270 - 7 WI Chennai, 1967 (draw)
: Coming into the last innings, we were confident that we would be able to hunt it down. In situations like those, when the scoreboard is on the line, we give our all. Another wonderful game to participate in. There are no suggestions about how to play. Everyone in the locker room is a good player. They are capable of going out and assessing the situation before deciding how to proceed.
: He is an outstanding player for us (Bumrah). When you win a game like that, you must consider the total performance. We were good with the bat. You understand how difficult it is to win a test under these conditions. We wanted our bowlers to step up, and they did so. He appears to be a skilled player who understands his game thoroughly. There is a long way for him to go, but he has a lot to give our squad. I hope he stays modest. The wickets were quite nice to bat on. If I had to choose one item, several of the hitters received starts but did not score well.
India and England teams will now move to Rajkot to play the third Test match that starts on February 15, 2024. That's all from our side, thanks for being with us.