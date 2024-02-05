IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Visakhapatnam, Level Series 1-1 - As It Happened

Ben Stokes | England Captain : Coming into the last innings, we were confident that we would be able to hunt it down. In situations like those, when the scoreboard is on the line, we give our all. Another wonderful game to participate in. There are no suggestions about how to play. Everyone in the locker room is a good player. They are capable of going out and assessing the situation before deciding how to proceed.

Rohit Sharma | India Captain : He is an outstanding player for us (Bumrah). When you win a game like that, you must consider the total performance. We were good with the bat. You understand how difficult it is to win a test under these conditions. We wanted our bowlers to step up, and they did so. He appears to be a skilled player who understands his game thoroughly. There is a long way for him to go, but he has a lot to give our squad. I hope he stays modest. The wickets were quite nice to bat on. If I had to choose one item, several of the hitters received starts but did not score well.