Much of the day will be spent building up to the events on the horizon, with the penultimate rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations, the AFC Asian Cup, and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup to come. Meanwhile, India will pick up where they left off against England, hoping to thwart the visitors from winning the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Manchester City will play Brentford after midnight as per the Indian Standard Time. Meanwhile, Inter Milan have beaten Juventus 1-0 in the early hours of February 5. Here are all the updates from the sports world live today. (IND Vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Blog| Football News)
Sports World Live: Inter Beat Juventus 1-0 In Derby D'Italia; Build-Up To AFCON, Asian Cup Semis
With the semi-finals coming up, build-up to the Africa Cup of Nations, the AFC Asian Cup, and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup continues
Hello and Welcome!
Rachin's Marathon Inning Ends
Rachin Ravindra continued his batting form from the first day of 1st Test match and made his reached his maiden double ton. Later, he was dismissed by Proteas captain Neil Brand on the score of 240 and missed a well-deserved triple century. Then, the Kiwi innings restricted to 511 all out and now South Africa are batting on the score of 26/2 in ten overs as the game proceeds to the third session.
Advertisement
German Masters: Judd Trump Wins Record Third Title
Judd Trump defeated China's Si Jiahui 10-5 to win a record third German Masters championship.
The Englishman won five of six sets in Sunday's evening session, claiming his 27th ranking tournament of his career. Trump, 34, used his experience to get away from 21-year-old Si, who was in his first ranking final.
Advertisement
FIFA WC 2026: Metlife Stadium In New Jersey To Host Final On 19 July
MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the 2026 World Cup final on July 19, while Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will host the first group game on June 11.
Mexico is one of three countries co-hosting the enlarged 48-team tournament, which will stretch a record 39 days and include the United States and Canada.
They have hosted two World Cups, in 1970 and 1986, and the United States hosted in 1994. Canada is hosting for the first time, and their first game is scheduled for June 12 in Toronto.
Advertisement
Virat Kohli Features In Top-10 Greatest Athletes Of All Time
Advertisement
Fans Booed Inter Miami After Messi Fails To Play In Hong Kong
Angry Hong Kong supporters booed Inter Miami during a pre-season match as Lionel Messi did not appear. The 36-year-old Argentina World Cup champion, who had a hamstring injury, was benched as Inter defeated a local League XI 4-1 in front of over 40,000 supporters.
There were "refund" cries, and Inter co-owner David Beckham's address was drowned out by boos. The Hong Kong government has stated that match organisers Tatler Asia may suffer budget cuts.
Rugby Legend Barry John Passes Away!
Barry John, the great former Cardiff, Wales, and British and Irish Lions flyhalf, died at the age of 79. Following his debut in 1966, John appeared in 25 Wales internationals and five Lions Tests.
A family statement read: "Barry John died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales, surrounded by his loving wife and four children."
Wales won three Five Nations titles, a Grand Slam, and two Triple Crowns during his international career. John solidified his Lions legend against the All Blacks in 1971, playing a pivotal part in the historic 2-1 victory against the hosts, who called him 'The King'. He retired the next year, at the age of just 27.
Serie A: Inter Beat Juventus 1-0
Inter Milan moved four points clear at the top of Serie A after defeating Juventus on an own goal by Federico Gatti. In the 37th minute, a cross from the right deflected off Gatti's chest to give Inter the lead.
Federico Dimarco's low ball behind the defenders let Inter's Marcus Thuram through on goal, but he was stopped by a last-ditch challenge by Gleison Bremer. Inter has a game in hand over second-place Juventus and third-place AC Milan.