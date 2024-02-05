MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the 2026 World Cup final on July 19, while Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will host the first group game on June 11.

Mexico is one of three countries co-hosting the enlarged 48-team tournament, which will stretch a record 39 days and include the United States and Canada.

They have hosted two World Cups, in 1970 and 1986, and the United States hosted in 1994. Canada is hosting for the first time, and their first game is scheduled for June 12 in Toronto.