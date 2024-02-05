England need a historic chase to win this match. India have set the target of 399 runs on Day 3 and Ravichandran Ashwin had already given the opening blow to the English batting side with the wicket of Ben Duckett. India still need 9 wickets to win this match and England, on the other hand, will resume their batting from 67/1 with Zak Crawley and Night Watchman Rehan Ahmed at the crease. England are 332 runs behind and with the intent they have played in the recent past, the game can go either way. Jasprit Bumrah had been brilliant with the ball in the first innings and the same will be needed from him on Day 4 as well. Indian spinners, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav might be dangerous on the fourth day. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of Day 4 of the second IND Vs ENG Test match here (Sports World Live Blog | Streaming)