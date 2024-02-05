England need a historic chase to win this match. India have set the target of 399 runs on Day 3 and Ravichandran Ashwin had already given the opening blow to the English batting side with the wicket of Ben Duckett. India still need 9 wickets to win this match and England, on the other hand, will resume their batting from 67/1 with Zak Crawley and Night Watchman Rehan Ahmed at the crease. England are 332 runs behind and with the intent they have played in the recent past, the game can go either way. Jasprit Bumrah had been brilliant with the ball in the first innings and the same will be needed from him on Day 4 as well. Indian spinners, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav might be dangerous on the fourth day. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of Day 4 of the second IND Vs ENG Test match here (Sports World Live Blog | Streaming)
India Vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Jasprit Bumrah Removes Jonny Bairstow After Kuldeep Yadav Dismisses Zak Crawley; ENG - 253 & 217/6 (52), IND - 396 & 255
With India needing nine wickets and England 332 more runs to win the match, Day 4 may bring a thrilling finish to the second Test match in Visakhapatnam. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of Day 4 of the second IND Vs ENG Test match here
Hello And Welcome!
Bumrah, Kuldeep Restart After Lunch
With both new batters, Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes at the crease, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah restarted their lethal bowling and checked English batters. The spin and pace combination is working for India and the English batters were also looked in trouble with that.
ENG - 203/6 (47)
Lunch Break!
Two wickets in the last five deliveries changed the momentum for India. The hosts are now just four wickets away from a big win. Visitors, on the other hand, still need 205 runs to chase down the difficult target. Set batters, Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow have been dismissed and now Ben Stokes will be accompanied by wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes. Both batters will have to get off the mark when game resumes after Lunch break.
ENG - 194/6 (42.4)
Bumrah Gets Bairstow!
Bairstow has been caught LBW by a nip-backer! Another review! Length ball outside off, darts into the seam, and traps Bairstow on the back pad. He was defending from the crease, but the movement beat him on the inner edge. Ball tracking indicates that it would have nicked the leg stump, hence the umpire's decision stands. India strikes again.
ENG - 194/6 (42.4)
Kuldeep Gets Crawley!
Appeal for LBW, but it was denied. India conducted a review. It's a flat-length ball on leg stump that lingered a little low as Crawley attempted to whip it off the back foot, and he's struck on the pad. Oh, there are three reds on ball tracking, and the Indian players are ecstatic. Rohit was glued to the big screen, roaring with excitement when the ball hit the leg stump. Crawley's wicket was a huge setback to England just before lunch.
ENG - 194/5 (42)
Bairstow, Crawley Rebuild Innings
Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley are rebuilding the English innings with Indian bowlers eyeing for another wicket. Crawley is nearing his century and Bairstow is punishing bad balls and defending the good ones.
ENG - 184/4 (40)
Ashwin Gets Root!
That's a bad shot by Root! He dances down, isn't anywhere near the pitch of it because he was duped throughout the trip, but still attempts to slog across the queue. Ends up with a broad top edge that lobs up and is taken in the short third. Ashwin is excited. He picks up his third wicket of the innings. Root should have made the necessary adjustments after discovering he wasn't on the right pitch.
ENG - 154/4 (31)
Most Wickets For India vs England In Tests
96 R Ashwin
95 BS Chandrasekhar
92 Anil Kumble
85 BS Bedi/Kapil Dev
67 Ishant Sharma
Ashwin Removes Pope!
On a length angling across, Pope returns to cut, and the ball fizzes off the edge to the left of Rohit at slip. The Indian skipper extends his hand and makes a quick catch. India will be relieved to see Ollie Pope go since they know he can easily get daddy hundreds and near double hundreds if given the opportunity.
ENG - 140/2 (29)
Axar Gets Ahmed!
A third arm ball on the trot, sliding in and keeping a little low. Rehan Ahmed shuffles inwards, flicking it leg side. Goes beneath his bat and is smacked on the pads. The impact could have been somewhat off, but England does not evaluate. Rehan walks away immediately.
ENG - 99/2 (22)
Day 4 Action Starts!
England have resumed batting with overnight batters Zak Crawley and Night Watchman Rehan Ahmed. Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl the first over of the day and started with a maiden over. Crawley, ten hit a four against Bumrah and Ahmed hit back-to-back boundaries off Axar Patel.
ENG - 82/1 (18)
Preview!
England need 332 runs to win the second Test match. Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed will resume their batting from where they left at the stumps on Day 3. Joe Root sustained an injury in his little finger and had to leave the field because of that. Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes could be crucial batters from England in this chase. Indian bowlers, especially spinners might get assistance from the pitch. The action will start in half an hour. Stay tuned for live updates.