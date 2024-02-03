India Vs England, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Third Youngest Indian To Score Double Century

Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday became the third youngest Indian batter after Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar to score a Test double century. The left-handed opener, 22 years and 37 days to the day, resumed batting on Day 2 of second India vs England Test on his overnight score of 179 runs and reached the landmark with a four, bowled by Shoaib Bashir. India, at the time of writing, were 381/7 in 103 in their first innings at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)