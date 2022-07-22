Friday, Jul 22, 2022
India Premier League Stars Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Choudhary Set For T20 Max Series Debut In Australia

In the T20 Max series, Chetan Sakariya will play for the Sunshine Coast, while the 26-year-old Mukesh Choudhary will feature for Wynnum-Manly.

Chetan Sakariya made his ODI and T20 debuts for India last year against Sri Lanka. Twitter (@Sakariya55)

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 2:36 pm

Two Indian fast bowlers -- Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary -- will ply their trade in the inaugural edition of the T20 Max series starting in Brisbane next month. (More Cricket News)

Both Sakariya and Choudhary represented Indian Premier League sides Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings respectively in the past and will spend time in Brisbane as part of an exchange programme between MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia.

“Player and coaching exchanges between the MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia have been in place for almost 20 years, with the two Indian players marking the resumption of the relationship that was paused due to COVID,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

While Sakariya had made his ODI and T20 debuts for India last year against Sri Lanka, Choudhary had a breakthrough IPL 2022 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni at CSK, picking up 16 wickets in 13 games.

In the competition in Australia, Sakariya will play for the Sunshine Coast, while the 26-year-old Choudhary will feature for Wynnum-Manly. Apart from taking part in the competition, the Indian duo will train at the Bupa National Cricket Centre and also join the Queensland Bulls pre-season preparations.

The matches will be played across three weeks from August 18 to September 4, with the final scheduled at Allan Border Field.

