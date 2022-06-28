Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India Men’s Cricket Team To Tour New Zealand For White-Ball Series Post T20 World Cup

India are scheduled to play New Zealand in three ODIs and the same number of T20 internationals from November 18 to 30. New Zealand will then tour India in 2023.

India Men’s Cricket Team To Tour New Zealand For White-Ball Series Post T20 World Cup
The last time India played New Zealand was in 2021 at home in a three-match T20 series. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 12:38 pm

Following the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, the Indian men’s cricket team will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20s and as many ODIs, the New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) announced on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Although the fixtures are yet to be finalised, according to NZC, the series will be held between November 18 to 30. New Zealand will then tour India for a white-ball series in January next year.

“India will arrive in New Zealand at the conclusion of the World Cup to play the BLACKCAPS in three T20s at Wellington, Tauranga and Napier, and three ODIs at Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch,” NZC said in a release.

“The BLACKCAPS will then depart for the sub-continent for a tour of Pakistan and a short-form series in India, before returning in early February to prepare for the two Tests against England – at Tauranga (D/N) and Wellington.”

Related stories

ENG Vs IND: England Slight Favourites Against India In Fifth Test, Feels Ex-Spinner Graeme Swann

ENG Vs IND, Rescheduled Test: Sam Billings Added In England Squad

ENG Vs IND, Rescheduled Test: Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive; 'There Could Be More' Cases

India are currently in England to play the rescheduled fifth Test match against England which begins on July 1. Following the Test, India and England will engage in a six-game white-ball battle that includes three ODIs and three T20s.     

India will then tour the West Indies for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and five T20I in July-August in the run-up to the T20 World Cup. In a jam-packed international schedule, New Zealand will also play a day-night Test against England, while six teams will be touring the country in the 2022-23 home summer.

Besides India, the other touring teams include Pakistan, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka men's teams, and Bangladesh women.

Tags

Sports Cricket India’s Tour Of New Zealand 2022 New Zealand’s Tour Of India 2023 India National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket T20 World Cup
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read