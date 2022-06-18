Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Dinesh Karthik 'Just Feels Good' Despite Getting Sporadic India Chances

Dinesh Karthik won the player of the award after helping India to a series-leveling win against South Africa in the fourth T20I.

Dinesh Karthik gives a lot of credit to India coach Rahul Dravid. AP Photo

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 8:33 am

A total of 155 international games across formats in 18 years since his debut doesn't do justice to Dinesh Karthik's immense potential but it has perhaps got to do with the insecurities that crop up with sporadic chances over the years.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Having played a big role in India's series-levelling 82-run win against South Africa, Karthik attributes performances like 27-ball-55 to a sense of security and clarity in thought process.

"Just feels good,' he said about the innings. "I am feeling very secure in this set-up. In the last game, things didn't go according to plan, but I went and expressed myself today," Karthik said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He gave a lot of credit to coach Rahul Dravid.

"Credit to Rahul Dravid; there is a certain sense of calmness. The dressing room is a calm place right now. It is important to learn to embrace pressure. It feels secure and fuzzy. That clarity and the environment helped."

Having played India's inaugural T20 game in 2006, coincidentally against the Proteas and also a 'Player of the match' award back then, Karthik is now more clear about his role in the team.

"I think DK is thinking a little better. He is able to assess situations better and that comes with practice." he said.

Karthik is happy that the series has gone down to the wire. 

"It is good to see a bilateral series going down to the final match. To see the pressure being absorbed in the third and fourth games was something we would relish."

Karthik's junior and team's skipper Rishabh Pant was all praise for both Hardik Pandya and Karthik's game-changing stand after being reduced to 56 for 3 in 10 overs.

"We talked about execution and playing better cricket and here are the results. Really happy with the way Hardik put up a show. DK went for the kill right away and that gave us the positivity."

He did admit that he needs to improve upon his own batting. 

"As an individual, I can look to improve in certain areas. Not too concerned though. Looking to take the positives and looking to improve. Let's see what happens in Bangalore. Looking forward to give our 100%."

South African stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj blamed it on lack of adaptability from his side.

"Obviously, didn't go according to plan in the last few overs (while bowling), but we felt the pitch got a bit better at the end. It is the lack of adaptability on our side. We need to be a bit more proactive."

