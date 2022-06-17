IND Vs SA, Fourth T20, Live Cricket Scores: India (52/3) In Trouble After Top Three Depart Early

India trail 1-2 in the five-match T20 against South Africa. India need a win desperately in Rajkot to level the series. Follow India vs South Africa fourth T20 live cricket scores and updates here.
After a morale-boosting 48-run win in the third T20 in Visakhapatnam, India aim to level the series against South Africa in Rajkot on Friday when both sides meet at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The Rishabh Pant-led India have lost the first two games in Delhi and Cuttack. Ishan Kishan has been the most consistent batter for India with 164 runs in three matches. With Ruturaj Gaikwad also getting his maiden T20 fifty the other night, India would be hoping for another blistering start in Rajkot. Among the bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar proved why he still considered among the trusted for most captains. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel too found their rhythms backs in Vizag with three and four wickets respectively. For South Africa, it was just a bad day in Vizag where nothing worked as planned and the Temba Bavuma-led side would like to decide the outcome on Friday only. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IND vs SA fourth T20.
Another wicket goes down for India. This time it's the man in form Ishan Kishan. The opener edges behind the wicket to Quinton de Kock for 27. Also 50 runs have come up for India. IND 52/3 (8)
On the other side of the globe, England have created the world record of highest-ever ODI total with 498/4 against Netherlands.
Just a run from the final powerplay over off Dwaine Pretorius. Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are batting in the middle. IND 40/2 (6)
More trouble for India as Shreyas Iyer is out, LBW by Marco Jansen for 4. Earlier in the over, Jansen was hit for a six and a four. IND 24/2 (3)
Lungi Ngidi gives South Africa the first breakthrough. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a fifty in the last game, is caught by Quinton de Kock 5. IND 13/1 (2)
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan open the batting for India. Marco Jansen will open the attack for South Africa. IND 8/0 (1)
Rishabh Pant (IND): The only thing we are focusing on is our process and are not thinking this is a must-win game. We are trying to increase our run rate in the middle overs and that's what we are trying to achieve as a team. Same team for us.
Temba Bavuma (SA): To be honest we are not sure how the wicket is going to play, not much stats behind it. But we are chasing well and backing our strength. We have several forced changes. Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell miss out due to injuries, Reeza Hendricks also misses out. Quinton de Kock has recovered and is back, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi come in.
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.
South Africa opt to bowl after Temba Bavuma wins toss.
With the series on the line, the think tank of Rishabh Pant and Rahul Dravid are likely to make any changes in the playing XI. Many would have wanted to see Umran Malik making his India debut, but it is unlikely to happen.
With Quinton de Kock reportedly busy at the nets on Thursday, the former captain might be back in the South African playing XI on Friday. In that case, Reeza Hendricks has to sit out. QDK suffered a hand injury and did not play in the second and third games.
Hello and welcome to the fourth T20 between India and South Africa in Rajkot.
