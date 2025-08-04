Bournemouth 0-2 West Ham: Fullkrug, Bowen Punish Evanilson Miss

West Ham ended their Premier League Summer Series campaign on a high with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Goals from Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen saw the Hammers follow up their 2-1 victory over Everton.
Though Andoni Iraola’s Cherries dominated large swathes of the opening exchanges, they failed to make their early pressure count. Evanilson squandered a golden opportunity, hitting the post when it was easier to score from a sublime Marcus Tavernier cross.
West Ham drew first blood in the 24th minute through Fullkrug, who was teed up from close range by Bowen, who himself rolled one in past Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto in the 67th minute.
The result sees West Ham join Manchester United, who go up against Everton later on Sunday, in having won two of their Summer Series matches.
Graham Potter's team face Lille in their final pre-season outing, before they open their Premier League campaign at Sunderland on August 16, a day after Bournemouth visit Liverpool.
Data Debrief: Diouf delivers as Evanilson fluffs his lines
El Hadji Malick Diouf is one of West Ham's new arrivals, and he showed promising signs of what may be to come, playing a role in both goals as he surged forward from left-back. He finished with a team-high two chances created and four crosses.
Fullkrug, meanwhile, will be hoping to put a frustrating first season at West Ham behind him, and if his displays in the United States are anything to go by, the Germany international could do just that in 2025-26. He netted for the second game running and also led West Ham for shots (two – level with Bowen) and expected goals (0.78).
Evanilson, on the other hand, spurned that huge early chance and got just one of his four shots on target, failing to convert despite being presented with chances worth 0.96 xG.