IND Vs SA, Third T20, Live Cricket Scores: Ruturaj Gaikwad Fifty Gives India (97/1) Flying Start

Maharaj Strikes Keshav Maharaj finally gets the breakthrough. The ball stopped on the batter and Ruturaj Gaikwad gives a simple return catch to Maharaj. He goes for a well-made 57 from 35 balls. IND 97/1 (10)

50 For Ruturaj Gaikwad Maiden T20 international fifty from Ruturaj Gaikwad. He pushes Tabraiz Shamshi for a single to reach his first half-century in this format. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan send the Shamshi for a flat six in the next. IND 89/0 (9)

Powerplay Ruturaj Gaikwad is in mood. After sending Anrich Nortje all over the park in the previous over, the opener flicks Dwaine Pretorius for a six over deep backward square. IND 57/0 (6)

Raining Fours What an over it is from Ruturaj Gaikwad for India. The right-hander hits Anrich Nortje for five consecutive fours to take 20 runs from the over. IND 48/0 (5)

Bang From Ruturaj Ruturaj Gaikwad opens his arms against Kagiso Rabada. The right-hander hits a six and a four off Rabada in the third over to send the crowd in cheers. IND 22/0 (3)

Slow Start India are off to a slow start with just a four coming in the first two overs. IND 10/0 (2)

Playing XIs India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Toss South Africa have won the toss and they will bowl first.

Maiden Cap To Umran Malik? While Bhuvneshwar Kumar did all the damage inside the powerplay in Cuttack, a certain Umran Malik alongside will definitely strengthen the India bowling lineup against the mighty South Africans. While some of the Proteas stars have faced Malik in IPL 2022, the majority is yet to face the speed sensation and India could bank on that.

Klassen Factor India will be wary of Heinrich Klassen factor on Tuesday. The right-hander simply took the game away from India single-handedly in Cuttack and will be aiming to continue his momentum in Vizag too.