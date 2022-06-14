Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Home Sports

IND Vs SA, Third T20, Live Cricket Scores: Ruturaj Gaikwad Fifty Gives India (97/1) Flying Start

Trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, India desperately need to win the third T20 against South Africa in Vizag to keep hopes alive. Get live cricket scores and updates of IND vs SA.

IND Vs SA, Third T20, Live Cricket Scores: Ruturaj Gaikwad Fifty Gives India (97/1) Flying Start
Pressure is on India captain Rishabh Pant. Get live cricket scores and updates of IND vs SA 3rd T20.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 7:48 pm

India find themselves in a must-win situation when stand-in-skipper Rishabh Pant’s side take on South Africa in the third T20 in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. A win at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will put India in the series, otherwise, it is all South Africa. India had a mixed bag in the series so far. At Kotla, the batters did well to put 200-plus on board but the bowlers failed to defend. In Cuttack on June 12, the Pant and Co failed to impress but the bowlers did marginally better. On the other hand, South Africa have been perfect with both bat and ball. The likes of Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Heinrich Klassen, Anrich Nortje have stood up whenever required and are expected to go for the kill on Tuesday.

Live Scorecard | Cricket News

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 7:47 PM

    BCCI Gets Richer By INR Rs 48,390 Crore

    Meanwhile, BCCI has hit a jackpot as the IPL Media Rights deal fetches Rs 48,390 crore revenue. 

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 7:45 PM

    Maharaj Strikes

    Keshav Maharaj finally gets the breakthrough. The ball stopped on the batter and Ruturaj Gaikwad gives a simple return catch to Maharaj. He goes for a well-made 57 from 35 balls. IND 97/1 (10)

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 7:41 PM

    50 For Ruturaj Gaikwad

    Maiden T20 international fifty from Ruturaj Gaikwad. He pushes Tabraiz Shamshi for a single to reach his first half-century in this format. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan send the Shamshi for a flat six in the next. IND 89/0 (9)

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 7:28 PM

    Powerplay

    Ruturaj Gaikwad is in mood. After sending Anrich Nortje all over the park in the previous over, the opener flicks Dwaine Pretorius for a six over deep backward square. IND 57/0 (6)

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 7:23 PM

    Raining Fours

    What an over it is from Ruturaj Gaikwad for India. The right-hander hits Anrich Nortje for five consecutive fours to take 20 runs from the over. IND 48/0 (5) 

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 7:15 PM

    Bang From Ruturaj

    Ruturaj Gaikwad opens his arms against Kagiso Rabada. The right-hander hits a six and a four off Rabada in the third over to send the crowd in cheers. IND 22/0 (3)  

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 7:12 PM

    Slow Start

    India are off to a slow start with just a four coming in the first two overs. IND 10/0 (2)

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 6:40 PM

    Playing XIs

    India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

    South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 6:33 PM

    Toss

    South Africa have won the toss and they will bowl first. 

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 6:28 PM

    Maiden Cap To Umran Malik?

    While Bhuvneshwar Kumar did all the damage inside the powerplay in Cuttack, a certain Umran Malik alongside will definitely strengthen the India bowling lineup against the mighty South Africans. While some of the Proteas stars have faced Malik in IPL 2022, the majority is yet to face the speed sensation and India could bank on that.

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 6:28 PM

    Klassen Factor

    India will be wary of Heinrich Klassen factor on Tuesday. The right-hander simply took the game away from India single-handedly in Cuttack and will be aiming to continue his momentum in Vizag too.

  • 14 Jun 2022 / 6:28 PM

    Hello And Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa third T20 live from Visakhapatnam.

Tags

Sports Cricket Live Cricket Scores India Vs South Africa India National Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Hardik Pandya Shreyas Iyer Ishan Kishan Quinton De Kock Heinrich Klassen David Miller Temba Bavuma
