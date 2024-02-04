Sports

IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3 Innings Report: India All Out For 255, Set Target Of 399 To Chase

Shubman Gill's century propelled India to 255 on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against England

February 4, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah defends a delivery during IND's second innings. AP

Shubman Gill scored a fine century to help India set a 399-run target for England to win on day three of the second Test on Sunday. Gill returned to form, scoring a timely 104 off 147 deliveries. (IND Vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)

All-rounders Axar Patel (45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (29) pitched in with handy knocks before India were bowled out for 255 in their second innings.

Gill and Axar stitched an 89-run partnership before Ashwin hit two fours and a six to help India swell their lead.

Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley picked up four wickets for the visitors, who lead the five match series 1-0.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 396 all out

England 1st innings: 253 all out

India 2nd innings: 255 all out in 78.3 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Axar Patel 45; Tom Hartley 4/77, Rehan Ahmed 3/88).

