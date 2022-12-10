IND Vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan Showered With Praise By KL Rahul For Grabbing Rare Opportunity

India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul lauded the country's newest ODI double centurion Ishan Kishan for grabbing his opportunity with both hands while setting up a facile victory, which would act as confidence booster ahead of Test series starting December 14. (More Cricket News)

Kishan, who came in place of an injured regular skipper Rohit Sharma, hit a record-breaking 126-ball double hundred as India beat Bangladesh by 227 runs in third and final ODI after having already lost the series.

"This was expected from our team. Virat (Kohli) and Ishan set it up for us. The scores don't suggest that the way he started off. Ishan grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He batted brilliantly," Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rahul also praised senior pro Kohli for guiding Kishan during their 290-run second wicket stand.

"Virat also used his experience and guided him," Rahul said.

However, Rahul feels that this win will give the team the requisite confidence.

"Very happy with our performance. We are learning as a team. Still trying to get better. Unfortunate, the results didn't go our way in the first two games. (But) we would want to take the confidence into the Test series," said Rahul, who is set to lead India in the Test series due to Rohit's injury.

Besides Kishan, Virat Kohli was also at his elegant best as he smashed 113 off 91 deliveries to propel India to a mammoth 409 for eight.

The Indian bowlers also rose to the occasion on the day to bundle out Bangladesh for 182 in 34 overs.

Shardul Thakur (3/30) picked up three wickets, while Axar Patel (2/22) and Umran Malik (2/43) scalped two wickets apiece.

Rival skipper Litton Das lauded Kishan for his fearless approach, saying the diminutive left-hander and Kohli simply took the game away from his side with their attacking batting.

"The way Ishan and Virat batted, that cost us the game. The way Ishan batted, hats off to him. Our bowlers tried our best, but there was no way out on this wicket.

"Had we been chasing 330-340, it would have been a different ball game. They are a good side. We played good cricket and will help our confidence," Das said.

Player of the series, Mehidy Hasan Miraz said the series win will boost Bangladesh's confidence ahead of next year's ODI World Cup in India.

"They (India) are a good side in every format. Last couple of years we have been doing well. We have a World Cup in front and we can do well next year. We have lot of senior guys. They are supporting us. We gained confidence," he said.