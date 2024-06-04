With England preparing to begin their defence of the T20 World Cup against Scotland, captain Jos Buttler has promised his side will bring "100 percent intensity". (More Cricket News)
The 33-year-old led his country to victory two years ago in Australia as they became joint ODI and T20 world champions, and after surrendering the former crown last year, they will be determined not to lose their remaining title.
Tuesday's encounter in Barbados will be the first ever 20-over international between the nations and their first meeting of any kind since 2018, taking place on the same Kensington Oval surface that hosted Namibia's super over victory against Oman on Sunday.
England approach the fixture as heavy favourites, but Buttler was quick to highlight there was no room for complacency, with last year's dire 50-over World Cup campaign still fresh in the memory for many.
"We expect a tough challenge, and we're all excited for that," Buttler said. "They've come here to try and win games. They want to beat us and we want to beat them, so it's pretty straightforward.
"There's a good feeling amongst the team, we've had some good performances, but we're fully focused on this game and we need to make sure we bring 100 percent intensity.
"Every game we have to be right on it. All we are focused on is that Scotland match and that is the biggest and most important thing right now."
England have plenty of local knowledge in their dressing room, with Jofra Archer joined by his fellow Bajan Chris Jordan as well as Phil Salt, who spent six years on the island during his childhood.
Their backroom staff has also made room for former West Indies international Kieran Pollard, who is on hand as a coaching consultant to assist Matthew Mott for the tournament.
"That's part of selection discussions and team discussions, being aware of the wind and right-hand/left-hand combinations," Buttler said of Pollard's presence in the group.
"[Pollard] has fitted in really well. Some of the guys have played with him, or played lots of cricket against him, so have a nice relationship to start from.
"Obviously, he's got a wealth of T20 knowledge and everyone should have been tapping into that, sponging up any really good information that he's got for us.
"And obviously, [he knows about] local conditions. He knows everything about the Caribbean, and he's got that winner's mindset.
"I think that's something that we're really tapping into. He's won a lot of competitions around the world… it's great to have guys like that around the group."