Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Malaysia women's hockey team will face Japan in their next Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Saturday, 16th November. (More Hockey News)
Malaysia have won one match in the tournament so far and currently stand in third place in the points table. Japan, on the other hand, have only managed to play out two draws in three games and are in fourth place.
Japan lost to the table-toppers China in their last game whereas Malaysia won their last game 2-1 against South Korea. Now, as the semi-finals are approaching, both teams will try to finish above each other in the table.
Japan managed to limit China to just two goals and has played two draws, which makes their chances more promising against Malaysia, who lost to China 5-0 and India 4-0.
Malaysia Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
The Malaysia vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 12:15 pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
Where will the Malaysia vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live-streamed?
The Malaysia vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.