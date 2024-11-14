Japan 0-1 China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Breaks The Deadlock As CHN Take Lead

Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: GOALLL!
WANG Lihang breaks the deadlock giving China 1-0 lead in the game in the second quarter.
Japan 0-1 China 'Q2
Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Q1 Ends
The first quarter ends and China have been thwarted multiple times in their attempts to score. Despite their strong push from penalty corners, Japan's goalkeeper stood firm. Let’s see who will break the deadlock next!
Japan 0-0 China
Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: JPN Get Penalty Corner
Japan won a pc but Chinese goalie did her level best to save it. In return, the Chinese counter attacked but could get through the opposition goal.
Q1 Japan 0-0 China
Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Get Back-to-back Penalty Corner
Chinese have won back-to-back penalty corner but Japanese goalie KUDO Yu saved it.
Q1 Japan 0-0 China
Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China On The Attack
China are the on the attack right from the word 'go' as Japan find themselves on the backfoot.
Q1 Japan 0-0 China
Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: And We Are Away
And we are off in Bihar between Japan and China
Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Kick-off Soon
Japan vs China kick-off is soon. Players walking out. We will have national anthems first.
Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Squads
Japan: FUKUNAGA Mai, HASEGAWA Miyu, HORIKAWA Mayuri, IWASAKI Saya, KAWAGUCHI Haruka, KAWAI Junon, KOBAYAKAWA Shiho, KUDO Yu (Goal Keeper), MATSUNAMI Mei, MIKAMI Maiko, MORITA Mizuki (Goal Keeper), MURAYAMA Hiroka, NAGATA Saho, OSHIMA Natsui, SAITO Hanami, TAMURA Ayana, TANAKA Saki (Captain), and UENO Maho
China: CHEN Jiali, FAN Yunxia (Captain), HAO Guoting, HUANG Haiyan, LI Jingyi, LIU Chencheng, LIU Tangjie, MA Xiaoyan, MA Xuejiao, TAN Jinzhuang, WU Surong (Goal Keeper), XU Wenjuan, XU Yanan, YU Anhui (Captain), ZENG Xueling, ZHANG Dian, and ZHENG Jiali
Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Standings
Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Live Streaming
The Japan vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.