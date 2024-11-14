Hockey

Japan 0-1 China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Breaks The Deadlock As CHN Take Lead

Follow the live score of the JPN vs CHN Hockey match at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, right here

Uzma Fatima
Uzma Fatima
14 November 2024
14 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
China National Hockey team. X | Asian Hockey Federation
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Japan vs China match at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024, set to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Japan enter this crucial encounter after a hard-fought 2-2 draw with South Korea and a 1-1 stalemate against Thailand. However, they now face a daunting challenge against China, who have been in devastating form. China made a massive win in their opening fixtures, thrashing Thailand 15-0 and then dominating Malaysia 5-0 in their second match. Japan will need to be at its very best today to avoid the same fate as Thailand and Malaysia, which were overwhelmed by China's attacking prowess. Follow the live score of the JPN vs CHN Hockey match at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: GOALLL!

WANG Lihang breaks the deadlock giving China 1-0 lead in the game in the second quarter.

Japan 0-1 China 'Q2

Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Q1 Ends 

The first quarter ends and China have been thwarted multiple times in their attempts to score. Despite their strong push from penalty corners, Japan's goalkeeper stood firm. Let’s see who will break the deadlock next!

Japan 0-0 China

Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: JPN Get Penalty Corner

Japan won a pc but Chinese goalie did her level best to save it. In return, the Chinese counter attacked but could get through the opposition goal.

Q1 Japan 0-0 China

Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Get Back-to-back Penalty Corner

Chinese have won back-to-back penalty corner but Japanese goalie KUDO Yu saved it.

Q1 Japan 0-0 China

Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China On The Attack

China are the on the attack right from the word 'go' as Japan find themselves on the backfoot.

Q1 Japan 0-0 China

Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: And We Are Away

And we are off in Bihar between Japan and China

Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Kick-off Soon

Japan vs China kick-off is soon. Players walking out. We will have national anthems first.

Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Squads

Japan: FUKUNAGA Mai, HASEGAWA Miyu, HORIKAWA Mayuri, IWASAKI Saya, KAWAGUCHI Haruka, KAWAI Junon, KOBAYAKAWA Shiho, KUDO Yu (Goal Keeper), MATSUNAMI Mei, MIKAMI Maiko, MORITA Mizuki (Goal Keeper), MURAYAMA Hiroka, NAGATA Saho, OSHIMA Natsui, SAITO Hanami, TAMURA Ayana, TANAKA Saki (Captain), and UENO Maho


China: CHEN Jiali, FAN Yunxia (Captain), HAO Guoting, HUANG Haiyan, LI Jingyi, LIU Chencheng, LIU Tangjie, MA Xiaoyan, MA Xuejiao, TAN Jinzhuang, WU Surong (Goal Keeper), XU Wenjuan, XU Yanan, YU Anhui (Captain), ZENG Xueling, ZHANG Dian, and ZHENG Jiali

Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Standings

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Standings
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Standings FIH

Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Live Streaming

The Japan vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE Scores: Toss Delayed Due To Lightning, Rain
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four In Bengal Vs MP; Kashyap Bakle, Snehal Kauthankar Register Huge Feat
  3. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I Weather Update: Will There Be Play In Brisbane With Lightning Strikes And Rain?
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: New Training Kit Unveiled As India Begin Practice In Perth - In Pics
  5. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Gave Me An Opportunity To Bat At No 3 So Repaid His Faith, Says Tilak Varma
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: FRA's Deschamps Is 'Fed Up' With Questions About Mbappe's Absence
  2. Celtic 1-2 Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Blues Fight Back To Beat Brave Hoops In UWCL
  3. UEFA Women's Champions League: Real Madrid Hit Twente For Seven, Five-star Wolfsburg Also Win Big
  4. Women's Super League Matchday 8 Predictions: Chelsea Boss Sonia Bompastor Backed To Break Record
  5. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. Japan 0-0 China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: CHN On The Attack Against JPN In Bihar
  2. KOR 1-2 MAS, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Suffer Third Heartbreak As Malaysia Claim First Win In Bihar
  3. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia LIVE, Women's ACT 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  4. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  5. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'GRAP 3 Not Needed, Situation Likely To Improve Tomorrow': Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
  2. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
  3. Tamil Nadu Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike After Chennai Stabbing Incident | What We Know
  4. As Delhi Chokes For Breath, COP29 Urges SLCP Reduction | Details
  5. India Calls For Cross-Border Collaboration With Pakistan, Bangladesh To Tackle Transboundary Pollution
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  2. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. Pakistan: Pak Army Kills 'High-Value Target', 11 Other Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan
  5. Sri Lanka Parliamentary Elections First Major Test For Anura Kumara Dissanayake And Party
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four In Bengal Vs MP; Kashyap Bakle, Snehal Kauthankar Register Huge Feat