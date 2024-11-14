Japan 0-1 China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Breaks The Deadlock As CHN Take Lead

China National Hockey team. X | Asian Hockey Federation

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Japan vs China match at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024, set to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Japan enter this crucial encounter after a hard-fought 2-2 draw with South Korea and a 1-1 stalemate against Thailand. However, they now face a daunting challenge against China, who have been in devastating form. China made a massive win in their opening fixtures, thrashing Thailand 15-0 and then dominating Malaysia 5-0 in their second match. Japan will need to be at its very best today to avoid the same fate as Thailand and Malaysia, which were overwhelmed by China's attacking prowess. Follow the live score of the JPN vs CHN Hockey match at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, right here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Nov 2024, 03:12:39 pm IST Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: GOALLL! WANG Lihang breaks the deadlock giving China 1-0 lead in the game in the second quarter. Japan 0-1 China 'Q2

14 Nov 2024, 03:00:50 pm IST Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Q1 Ends The first quarter ends and China have been thwarted multiple times in their attempts to score. Despite their strong push from penalty corners, Japan's goalkeeper stood firm. Let’s see who will break the deadlock next! Japan 0-0 China

14 Nov 2024, 02:50:36 pm IST Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: JPN Get Penalty Corner Japan won a pc but Chinese goalie did her level best to save it. In return, the Chinese counter attacked but could get through the opposition goal. Q1 Japan 0-0 China

14 Nov 2024, 02:47:59 pm IST Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Get Back-to-back Penalty Corner Chinese have won back-to-back penalty corner but Japanese goalie KUDO Yu saved it. Q1 Japan 0-0 China

14 Nov 2024, 02:43:35 pm IST Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China On The Attack China are the on the attack right from the word 'go' as Japan find themselves on the backfoot. Q1 Japan 0-0 China

14 Nov 2024, 02:43:35 pm IST Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: And We Are Away And we are off in Bihar between Japan and China

14 Nov 2024, 02:34:43 pm IST Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Kick-off Soon Japan vs China kick-off is soon. Players walking out. We will have national anthems first.

14 Nov 2024, 02:55:02 pm IST Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Squads Japan: FUKUNAGA Mai, HASEGAWA Miyu, HORIKAWA Mayuri, IWASAKI Saya, KAWAGUCHI Haruka, KAWAI Junon, KOBAYAKAWA Shiho, KUDO Yu (Goal Keeper), MATSUNAMI Mei, MIKAMI Maiko, MORITA Mizuki (Goal Keeper), MURAYAMA Hiroka, NAGATA Saho, OSHIMA Natsui, SAITO Hanami, TAMURA Ayana, TANAKA Saki (Captain), and UENO Maho

China: CHEN Jiali, FAN Yunxia (Captain), HAO Guoting, HUANG Haiyan, LI Jingyi, LIU Chencheng, LIU Tangjie, MA Xiaoyan, MA Xuejiao, TAN Jinzhuang, WU Surong (Goal Keeper), XU Wenjuan, XU Yanan, YU Anhui (Captain), ZENG Xueling, ZHANG Dian, and ZHENG Jiali

14 Nov 2024, 02:28:09 pm IST Japan Vs China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Standings Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Standings FIH