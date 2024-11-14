South Korea Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Three-Time Champions KOR Face Struggling MAL

Malaysia national women hockey team X/asia_hockey

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the South Korea vs Malaysia match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, set to unfold at 12:15 PM IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. South Korea, the three-time champions, began their tournament with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Japan but were narrowly defeated 3-2 by reigning champions India on Tuesday. On the other hand, Malaysia has faced tough defeats, losing 5-0 to China and 4-0 to India in their opening matches. Today promises to be an exciting clash, as both teams are eager to bounce back—South Korea looking to regain their momentum, and Malaysia aiming for their first victory in Bihar. Follow the live score of the KOR vs MAL hockey match here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Nov 2024, 11:44:50 am IST South Korea Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Squads Korea: AN Sujin, CHEON Eunbi (Captain), CHOI Sara, GWON Jugyeong, HONG Huigyeong, JIN Suyeon, JUNG Sunghee, KIM Eunji (Goal Keeper), KIM Jeongihn, KIM Minjeong, KIM Seona, LEE Gaeun, LEE Seoyeon (Goal Keeper), LEE Yujin, LEE Yuri, PARK Mihyang, PARK Mirim, PARK Seoyeon, PARK Seungae, PARK Yeongeun, and SEO Dahye Malaysia: ABANG Dayang, AZHAIRY Azmyra, AZHAR Nur, AZMAN Nurul, BAHARUDIN Anith Humaira, CHE Nur Aqilrullah, DIN Juliani (Captain), EFFARIZAL Insyirah, HARTOMO Zawiatul, JAMES Thibatharshini, MOHAMMED Nur, MOHD Khairunnisa, MOHD Nur, MOHD Siti, MUHAMAD Zati, NASIR Siti (Goal Keeper), RAMLEE Fitrinur (Goal Keeper), SHAIKH Siti, SYAFI Nurmaizatul, SYAMSUL Nurathirah, YUSSAINI Nur, and ZAINAL Nur (Goal Keeper)

14 Nov 2024, 11:43:22 am IST South Korea Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Previous Match Results South Korea: Japan 2-2 South Korea India 3-2 South Korea Malaysia: India 4-0 Malaysia China 5-0 Malaysia