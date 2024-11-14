Hockey

South Korea Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Three-Time Champions KOR Face Struggling MAL

Follow the live score of the KOR vs MAL hockey match at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, right here

Uzma Fatima
14 November 2024
Malaysia national women hockey team X/asia_hockey
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the South Korea vs Malaysia match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, set to unfold at 12:15 PM IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. South Korea, the three-time champions, began their tournament with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Japan but were narrowly defeated 3-2 by reigning champions India on Tuesday. On the other hand, Malaysia has faced tough defeats, losing 5-0 to China and 4-0 to India in their opening matches. Today promises to be an exciting clash, as both teams are eager to bounce back—South Korea looking to regain their momentum, and Malaysia aiming for their first victory in Bihar. Follow the live score of the KOR vs MAL hockey match here
South Korea Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Squads

Korea: AN Sujin, CHEON Eunbi (Captain), CHOI Sara, GWON Jugyeong, HONG Huigyeong, JIN Suyeon, JUNG Sunghee, KIM Eunji (Goal Keeper), KIM Jeongihn, KIM Minjeong, KIM Seona, LEE Gaeun, LEE Seoyeon (Goal Keeper), LEE Yujin, LEE Yuri, PARK Mihyang, PARK Mirim, PARK Seoyeon, PARK Seungae, PARK Yeongeun, and SEO Dahye

Malaysia: ABANG Dayang, AZHAIRY Azmyra, AZHAR Nur, AZMAN Nurul, BAHARUDIN Anith Humaira, CHE Nur Aqilrullah, DIN Juliani (Captain), EFFARIZAL Insyirah, HARTOMO Zawiatul, JAMES Thibatharshini, MOHAMMED Nur, MOHD Khairunnisa, MOHD Nur, MOHD Siti, MUHAMAD Zati, NASIR Siti (Goal Keeper), RAMLEE Fitrinur (Goal Keeper), SHAIKH Siti, SYAFI Nurmaizatul, SYAMSUL Nurathirah, YUSSAINI Nur, and ZAINAL Nur (Goal Keeper) 

South Korea Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Previous Match Results

South Korea:

Japan 2-2 South Korea

India 3-2 South Korea

Malaysia:

India 4-0 Malaysia

China 5-0 Malaysia

South Korea Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Live Streaming 

The South Korea Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.

