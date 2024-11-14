South Korea Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Three-Time Champions KOR Face Struggling MAL

South Korea Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Squads
Korea: AN Sujin, CHEON Eunbi (Captain), CHOI Sara, GWON Jugyeong, HONG Huigyeong, JIN Suyeon, JUNG Sunghee, KIM Eunji (Goal Keeper), KIM Jeongihn, KIM Minjeong, KIM Seona, LEE Gaeun, LEE Seoyeon (Goal Keeper), LEE Yujin, LEE Yuri, PARK Mihyang, PARK Mirim, PARK Seoyeon, PARK Seungae, PARK Yeongeun, and SEO Dahye
Malaysia: ABANG Dayang, AZHAIRY Azmyra, AZHAR Nur, AZMAN Nurul, BAHARUDIN Anith Humaira, CHE Nur Aqilrullah, DIN Juliani (Captain), EFFARIZAL Insyirah, HARTOMO Zawiatul, JAMES Thibatharshini, MOHAMMED Nur, MOHD Khairunnisa, MOHD Nur, MOHD Siti, MUHAMAD Zati, NASIR Siti (Goal Keeper), RAMLEE Fitrinur (Goal Keeper), SHAIKH Siti, SYAFI Nurmaizatul, SYAMSUL Nurathirah, YUSSAINI Nur, and ZAINAL Nur (Goal Keeper)
South Korea Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Previous Match Results
South Korea:
Japan 2-2 South Korea
India 3-2 South Korea
Malaysia:
India 4-0 Malaysia
China 5-0 Malaysia
South Korea Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Live Streaming
The South Korea Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.