Malaysia will face Japan in the 5th place play-off of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Hulunbuir on Monday. Both teams are at the bottom of the points table after the league stage. (More Hockey News)
Malaysia have registered only one victory in the tournament so far and that too came against Japan. On the other hand, Japan have not won any match in the tournament. Their only success came in the opening game of the tournament when they played out a 5-5 draw against South Korea.
Now, the top four teams have entered the semifinals and the last two teams will have to fight for the fifth spot on the table. India have won all of their five matches. Pakistan are second with two wins and two draws.
The match on Monday will be the last for both teams in the tournament. Malaysia have also played out two draws in the tournament. Semifinals will be played at the Moqi Training Base after the Japan vs Malaysia match. The final will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.
Live Streaming details of the Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey match
When to watch Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match?
The Malaysia vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will be played on Monday, September 16 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir at 10:30 am IST.
Where to watch Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match?
The live stream of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Hockey fans can watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.