MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Japan defeated Malaysia in the third-place match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 to bag the bronze medal at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar on Wednesday, 20 November. (Match Highlights | Hockey News)
The crowd came in huge numbers to witness the world-class hockey match on the final day of the multi-nation women's hockey tournament in Rajgir.
Japan completed dominated in the game from the first minute and took no time to score their first goal in the third minute. It came after the first penalty corner of the game awarded to Japan and Mayuri Horikawa found the ball near the right flank and with the help of a drag-flick scored the first goal in the match.
The second goal came in the second quarter when Malaysia were trying to attack but Hiroka Murayama found the ball near the opponent's goalpost and played a no-look shot to double the lead for Japan.
Ayana Tamura was waiting for the ball near the goalpost when her teammate passed the ball to her on the verge of the whistle for half-time. The Malaysian goalkeeper couldn't fetch the ball and Tamura found an opportunity. She used her stick to change the direction of the ball to score Japan's third goal.
Malaysia came with an attacking mindset after half-time but they failed to make chances. They conceded six penalty corners which resulted in two goals for Japan.
The fourth goal of Japan came from a penalty corner as well. Miyu Hasegawa converted that chance with a brilliant shot. The crowd was going berserk in Rajgir after that shot. She was also given the Player of the Match award.
Malaysia kept trying and finally found a penalty corner but failed badly. Azmyra Azhairy scored the first goal of Malaysia in the game at the start of the fourth quarter. Malaysia tried its best but couldn't score more than one goal in the match.
Azhairy once took the ball single-handedly towards the opponent's goal but there was no one to pass the ball. They got another penalty corner in the fourth quarter but failed again.
Malaysia finished fourth and Japan took the bronze medal. India and China are fighting for the trophy in the final at the same venue.