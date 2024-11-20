MAS Vs JPN, Live Scores Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Ready For Third-Place Face-Off With Japan In Rajgir

MAS Vs JPN, 3rd Place Match, Women's ACT 2024: Where To Watch The Live Streaming
The Malaysia vs Japan Final Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.
MAS Vs JPN, 3rd Place Match, Women's ACT 2024: When Does Action Begin?
Malaysia are facing Japan in the third-place match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir, Bihar. The match is scheduled to kick off at 2:15 pm IST.