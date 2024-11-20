Hockey

MAS Vs JPN, Live Scores Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Ready For Third-Place Face-Off With Japan In Rajgir

Malaysia and Japan are set to clash with each other for the third-place finish in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir, Bihar on Wednesday. Follow the live hockey match scores and updates of the MAS Vs JPN, right here

Jagdish Yadav
20 November 2024
Japan women's national hockey team. Photo: X | Hockey India
Welcome to the live coverage of the third-place match between Malaysia and Japan in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Wednesday, 20th November. Malaysia finished the group stage with two wins and Japan managed to win only one game. After this game, India and China will clash for the trophy. Follow the live hockey match scores and updates of the MAS Vs JPN, right here.
MAS Vs JPN, 3rd Place Match, Women's ACT 2024: Where To Watch The Live Streaming

The Malaysia vs Japan Final Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.

MAS Vs JPN, 3rd Place Match, Women's ACT 2024: When Does Action Begin?

Malaysia are facing Japan in the third-place match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir, Bihar. The match is scheduled to kick off at 2:15 pm IST.

